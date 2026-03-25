Superior Court ruling: duBreton welcomes step toward a marketing framework aligned with organic and animal welfare certified pork

SAINT-BERNARD, QC, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- duBreton welcomes the decision rendered on March 18, 2026, by the Superior Court of Quebec, which orders Les Éleveurs de porcs du Québec to comply with the directive issued by the Régie des marchés agricoles et alimentaires du Québec and to proceed with a referendum on the potential exclusion of organic and animal welfare certified pork from the collective marketing plan.

The ruling marks an important step in a process initiated by duBreton in 2023, when the company applied to the Régie seeking formal recognition of organic and animal welfare certified pork production as a distinct category, based on its specific production practices and the specialized markets it serves.

"This decision confirms that it is both legitimate and necessary to examine how our marketing model can evolve. Organic and animal welfare certified pork is not commodity pork, and the regulatory framework must reflect that reality," said Vincent Breton, President of duBreton.

Recognizing distinct agricultural models

For several years, duBreton has advocated for adjustments to the current marketing framework to better reflect the evolution of the pork sector and the diversification of production models. Organic and animal welfare certified pork responds to clearly defined consumer expectations, strict certification standards, and specialized domestic and international markets that differ fundamentally from commodity pork.

Despite these differences, the current collective marketing plan applies uniformly to all producers, subjecting specialty producers to financial contributions and regulatory constraints that do not align with their operational realities or markets.

A democratic process upheld

By confirming the Régie's order and dismissing the application for judicial review, the Superior Court upholds the democratic mechanisms set out in the Act respecting the marketing of agricultural, food and fish products. The upcoming referendum will allow pork producers in Quebec to express their views on a targeted amendment to the collective marketing plan.

For duBreton, this approach supports the evolution of a system developed decades ago to better accommodate diverse production models, including organic and animal welfare certified pork.

Next steps

duBreton will monitor the development of the referendum process and participate constructively in discussions. The company remains committed to a respectful, fact-based dialogue focused on equity and the recognition of different production realities.

About duBreton

duBreton is a leader in organic pork production, recognized for its commitment to animal welfare, sustainability, and high-quality standards across North America and international markets.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alicia Baker

Senior Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE duBreton