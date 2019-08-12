Superior Dispensary in Phoenix Now Offers Popular GENIFER M Jewelry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GENIFER M (www.geniferm.com), the nation's first and premier line of luxury cannabis-inspired jewelry, announced it is now available at the Superior Dispensary in Phoenix.

GENIFER M is America's leading brand of luxury cannabis-inspired jewelry. The collection includes a wide range of artisan crafted items, including bracelets, necklaces, pendants, earrings, cufflinks, pins, and more.

"We are proud to offer a collection of jewelry that has something for everyone," Genifer Murray, Co-Founder of GENIFER M Jewelry, said. "Not everyone wants to wear a large cannabis leaf like I do, and prefer a more subtle piece," she added. "The variety in our collection makes it possible to wear a piece of fashionable jewelry in any situation - from the boardroom to the bedroom."

The Superior Dispensary was originally located in the historic mining town of Superior, and recently relocated to Phoenix. The store's management and employees strive to provide the best service and advice, along with superior products.

Dispensary owner, Steve Shapiro, said that he noticed that a lot of people were wearing GENIFER M jewelry, and upon closer inspection, he admired the quality and craftsmanship, so he decided to add the collection to his store.

GENIFER M has an exciting wholesale program that makes it easy for retailers, jewelry stores, and dispensaries to sell the popular collection. The GENIFER M product line has been shown to increase store traffic, generate new revenues, and enhance customer loyalty.

For more information about GENIFER M: Call 480-629-4951, or visit: www.GeniferM.com.

Visit the Superior Dispensary at: 211 South 57th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85043, or online at: www.TheSuperiorDispensary.com

ABOUT GENIFER M:

GENIFER M is the first high-quality, artisan designed, cannabis-inspired jewelry company. Co-founded by the father/daughter duo of Glenn and Genifer Murray, the jewelry is handcrafted in the Sonoran Desert of Arizona, where inspiration abounds.

GENIFER M has been featured on Vice TV's The Most Expensivest, hosted by Def Jam record producer and artist, 2 Chainz, as well as in ELLE Magazine, Sway, CannaNews, INC, Insight News, Forbes, and other prominent media outlets. Genifer Murray was named "Cannabis Woman of the Year" and "Top 100 People in the Cannabis Industry."

CONNECT:

Facebook: facebook.com/GeniferMJewelry

Instagram: instagram.com/geniferm_cannabisjewelry

MEDIA:

Innovation Agency

hello@inov8.us

SOURCE GENIFER M

Related Links

http://www.GeniferM.com

