Superior Energy Services Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) (the "Company") today announced a net loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 of $58.9 million, or $3.97 per share, on revenue of $183.9 million. This compares to a net loss from continuing operations of $32.3 million, or $2.18 per share, for the first quarter of 2020, on revenue of $321.5 million and a net loss from continuing operations of $18.4 million, or $1.18 per share, for the second quarter of 2019, on revenue of $367.4 million.

The Company reported $9.1 million in severance and other related costs, and $8.6 million of merger-related transaction costs. The resulting adjusted net loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $45.3 million, or $3.06 per share.

David Dunlap, President and CEO, commented, "We expected a significant reduction in oil field activity resulting from the COVID-19 related economic slow-down during the second quarter, and our sequential revenue decline of 43% was in line with those expectations.

"As we manage these troubling and uncertain times, we have prioritized our balance sheet and cost structure. Measures taken during the quarter include lower levels of spending, structural cost reductions, and disciplined operations, resulting in a 10% sequential increase of our cash balance, which grew to $278 million. Our cash balance at quarter-end does not reflect a tax refund of approximately $30 million, which was received in July.

"Despite an uncertain forward outlook, we are observing signals that oil field activity, particularly completion related operations, will increase during the second half of the year as broader economic activity improves. We expect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to persist well into the future, and we will continue to be agile in our approach as the landscape evolves."

Second Quarter 2020 Geographic Breakdown

U.S. land revenue was $55.0 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 59% as compared with revenue of $134.7 million in the first quarter of 2020, and a 72% decrease compared to revenue of $194.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. U.S. offshore revenue decreased 27% to $58.6 million as compared with revenue of $80.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, and decreased 29% from revenue of $83.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. International revenue of $70.3 million decreased by 34% as compared with revenue of $106.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 and decreased 22% as compared to revenue of $90.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Drilling Products and Services Segment

The Drilling Products and Services segment revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $67.4 million, a 35% decrease from first quarter 2020 revenue of $104.0 million and a 33% decrease from second quarter 2019 revenue of $100.7 million.

U.S. land revenue decreased 47% from first quarter 2020 to $19.5 million, U.S. offshore revenue decreased 23% sequentially to $28.6 million and international revenue decreased by 36% to $19.2 million.

Onshore Completion and Workover Services Segment

The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $21.2 million, a 65% decrease from first quarter 2020 revenue of $61.2 million, and a 78% decrease from second quarter 2019 revenue of $94.6 million.

Production Services Segment

The Production Services segment revenue decreased in the second quarter of 2020 by 46% to $54.5 million from $101.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 and decreased by 47% from second quarter 2019 revenue of $103.0 million.

U.S. land revenue was $11.1 million, a 64% decrease from first quarter 2020 revenue of $30.7 million. U.S. offshore revenue decreased 44% sequentially to $6.4 million and international revenue decreased by 38% from the first quarter 2020 to $37.0 million.

Technical Solutions Segment

The Technical Solutions segment revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $40.8 million, a 25% decrease from first quarter 2020 revenue of $54.8 million and a 41% decrease from second quarter 2019 revenue of $69.1 million.

U.S. land revenue decreased 48% sequentially to $3.2 million. U.S. offshore revenue decreased 25% sequentially to $23.6 million and international revenue decreased 18% to $14.1 million.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services (NYSE: SPN) serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and future oral or written statements or press releases by the Company and its management may contain, certain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the words "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks" and "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical fact regarding the Company's financial position, financial performance, liquidity, strategic alternatives, market outlook, future capital needs, capital allocation plans, business strategies and other plans and objectives of our management for future operations and activities are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company's management in light of its experience and prevailing circumstances on the date such statements are made. Such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are inherently speculative and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from such statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. Among the factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are: the conditions in the oil and gas industry; the effects of public health threats, pandemics and epidemics, and the adverse impact thereof on our business, financial condition, results of operations and liquidity, including, but not limited to, our growth, operating costs, supply chain, labor availability, logistical capabilities, customer demand and industry demand generally, margins, utilization, cash position, taxes, the price of our securities, and our ability to access capital markets, including the macroeconomic effects from the continuing COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its broader partners ("OPEC+") to agree on and to maintain crude oil price and production controls; our outstanding debt obligations and the potential effect of limiting our ability to fund future growth; inability to generate enough cash flows to meet our debt obligations; necessary capital financing may not be available at economic rates or at all; volatility of our common stock; operating hazards, including the significant possibility of accidents resulting in personal injury or death, or property damage for which we may have limited or no insurance coverage or indemnification rights; possibly not being fully indemnified against losses incurred due to catastrophic events; claims, litigation or other proceedings that require cash payments or could impair the Company's financial condition; credit risk associated with the customer base; the effect of regulatory programs and environmental matters on our operations or prospects; the impact of unfavorable or unusual weather conditions could have on our operations; the potential inability to retain key employees and skilled workers; political, legal, economic and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's international operations; laws, regulations or practices in foreign countries could materially restrict operations or expose us to additional risks; potential changes in tax laws, adverse positions taken by tax authorities or tax audits impacting operating results; changes in competitive and technological factors affecting operations; risks associated with the uncertainty of macroeconomic and business conditions worldwide; potential impacts of cyber-attacks on operations; counterparty risks associated with reliance on key suppliers; challenges with estimating the Company's potential liabilities related to its oil and natural gas property; risks associated with potential changes of Bureau of Ocean Energy Management security and bonding requirements for the Company's offshore platforms; the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges incurred as a result of terminating the Combination; the potential impact on our business and financial results due to the failure to close the Combination.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company's Form 10-K, the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and those set forth from time to time in the Company's other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.superiorenergy.com. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except earnings per share amounts) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2020

2019





















Revenues

$ 183,853

$ 367,438

$ 321,497

$ 505,350

$ 732,712





















Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion)

128,803

229,532

211,686

340,489

469,585 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 36,786

51,271

41,355

78,141

107,614 General and administrative expenses

59,707

71,038

65,157

124,864

142,150 Reduction in value of assets

-

7,556

16,522

16,522

7,556





















Income/(Loss) from operations

(41,443)

8,041

(13,223)

(54,666)

5,807





















Other income (expense):



















Interest expense, net

(24,749)

(24,650)

(25,134)

(49,883)

(49,771) Other income (expense)

821

490

(4,232)

(3,411)

(1,122)





















Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (65,371)

(16,119)

(42,589)

(107,960)

(45,086)





















Income taxes

(6,508)

2,322

(10,254)

(16,762)

5,999





















Net loss from continuing operations

(58,863)

(18,441)

(32,335)

(91,198)

(51,085)





















Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax (6,243)

(52,609)

(47,129)

(53,372)

(67,670)





















Net loss

$ (65,106)

$ (71,050)

$ (79,464)

$ (144,570)

$ (118,755)





















Basic and diluted loss per share



















Net loss from continuing operations

$ (3.97)

$ (1.18)

$ (2.18)

$ (6.18)

$ (3.29) Income from discontinued operations

(0.42)

(3.37)

(3.18)

(3.61)

(4.35) Basic and diluted loss per share

$ (4.39)

$ (4.55)

$ (5.36)

$ (9.79)

$ (7.64)











































Weighted average shares outstanding

14,826

15,600

14,809

14,767

15,538

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited)













6/30/2020

12/31/2019 ASSETS

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 278,409

$ 272,624 Accounts receivable, net

219,410

332,047 Income taxes receivable

32,648

740 Prepaid expenses

42,893

49,132 Inventory and other current assets

118,309

117,629 Assets held for sale

116,163

216,197









Total current assets

807,832

988,369









Property, plant and equipment, net

599,114

664,949 Operating lease right-of-use assets

71,376

80,906 Goodwill

136,006

137,695 Notes receivable

70,350

68,092 Restricted cash

2,774

2,764 Intangible and other long-term assets, net 46,988

50,455









Total assets

$ 1,734,440

$ 1,993,230









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)









Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 64,604

$ 92,966 Accrued expenses

147,304

182,934 Current portion of decommissioning liabilities 3,706

3,649 Liabilities held for sale

7,252

44,938









Total current liabilities

222,866

324,487









Long-term debt, net

1,288,663

1,286,629 Decommissioning liabilities

135,677

132,632 Operating lease liabilities

54,087

62,354 Deferred income taxes

2,531

3,247 Other long-term liabilities

125,743

134,308









Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(95,127)

49,573









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 1,734,440

$ 1,993,230











SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019 (in thousands) (unaudited)



2020

2019









Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (144,570)

$ (118,755) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

78,141

157,657 Reduction in value of assets

16,522

31,381 Reduction in value of assets held for sale

49,361

- Other noncash items

14,614

17,788 Changes in working capital and other

(14,641)

(19,241) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(573)

68,830









Cash flows from investing activities:







Payments for capital expenditures

(30,518)

(79,136) Proceeds from sales of assets

39,445

84,557 Net cash provided by investing activities

8,927

5,421









Cash flows from financing activities:







Other

(208)

(1,026) Net cash used in financing activities

(208)

(1,026)









Effect of exchange rate changes in cash

(2,351)

(102)









Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 5,795

73,123









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

275,388

163,748









Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 281,183

$ 236,871

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION BY SEGMENT (in thousands) (unaudited)





Three months ended,







June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019



U.S. land















Drilling Products and Services $ 19,538

$ 36,656

$ 47,267



Onshore Completion and Workover Services 21,180

61,218

94,618



Production Services

11,097

30,667

38,808



Technical Solutions

3,166

6,137

13,385



Total U.S. land

$ 54,981

$ 134,678

$ 194,078





















U.S. offshore















Drilling Products and Services $ 28,587

$ 37,224

$ 28,085



Onshore Completion and Workover Services -

-

-



Production Services

6,363

11,299

21,410



Technical Solutions

23,611

31,533

33,492



Total U.S. offshore

$ 58,561

$ 80,056

$ 82,987





















International















Drilling Products and Services $ 19,225

$ 30,113

$ 25,330



Onshore Completion and Workover Services -

-

-



Production Services

37,033

59,538

42,784



Technical Solutions

14,053

17,112

22,259



Total International

$ 70,311

$ 106,763

$ 90,373





















Total Revenues

$ 183,853

$ 321,497

$ 367,438























SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands) (unaudited)





Three months ended,

Revenues

June 30, 2020 (1) March 31, 2020 (1) June 30, 2019 (1) Drilling Products and Services $ 67,350

$ 103,993

$ 100,682

Onshore Completion and Workover Services 21,180

61,218

94,618

Production Services

54,493

101,504

103,002

Technical Solutions

40,830

54,782

69,136

Total Revenues

$ 183,853

$ 321,497

$ 367,438

















Income (Loss) from Operations











Drilling Products and Services $ 18,804

$ 36,867

$ 26,087

Onshore Completion and Workover Services (10,321)

(1,870)

3,031

Production Services

(7,350)

756

3,442

Technical Solutions

(4,709)

(2,292)

8,473

Corporate and other

(20,206)

(19,803)

(24,174)

Total Income from Operations

$ (23,782)

$ 13,658

$ 16,859

















EBITDA













Drilling Products and Services $ 34,632

$ 54,657

$ 47,577

Onshore Completion and Workover Services (4,807)

4,443

12,471

Production Services

2,832

11,594

16,614

Technical Solutions

(374)

3,053

14,452

Corporate and other

(19,279)

(18,734)

(22,984)

Total EBITDA

$ 13,004

$ 55,013

$ 68,130

















(1) Income (loss) from operations and EBITDA exclude the impact of special items for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019. For Non-GAAP reconciliations, refer to Table 2 below.







Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Net Loss From Continuing Operations







(in thousands)







(unaudited)







Table 1





































Three months ended,



June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019



Consolidated

Per Share

Consolidated

Per Share

Consolidated

Per Share

























Reported net loss from continuing operations

$ (58,863)

$ (3.97)

$ (32,335)

$ (2.18)

$ (18,441)

$ (1.18)

























Reduction in value of assets

-

-

16,522

1.12

7,556

0.48 Severance and other related costs

9,104

0.61

6,020

0.41

1,262

0.08 Merger-related transaction costs

8,557

0.58

4,339

0.29

-

- Income taxes

(4,097)

(0.28)

(6,236)

(0.42)

(2,046)

(0.13)

























Adjusted net loss from continuing operations

$ (45,299)

$ (3.06)

$ (11,690)

$ (0.78)

$ (11,669)

$ (0.75)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (in thousands) (unaudited) Table 2





























Three months ended June 30, 2020



Drilling Products and Services

Onshore

Completion

and Workover

Services

Production

Services



Technical

Solutions

Corporate and Other

Consolidated



























Reported net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 18,108

$ (12,578)

$ (11,162)

$ (5,788)

$ (47,443)

$ (58,863) Severance and other related costs 696

2,257

3,812

2,183

156

9,104 Merger-related costs

-

-

-

-

8,557

8,557 Interest expense, net

-

-

-

(1,104)

25,853

24,749 Other expense

-

-

-

-

(821)

(821) Income taxes

-

-

-

-

(6,508)

(6,508) Income (loss) from operations

$ 18,804

$ (10,321)

$ (7,350)

$ (4,709)

$ (20,206)

$ (23,782) Depreciation, depletion, amortization

and accretion

15,828

5,514

10,182

4,335

927

36,786 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 34,632

$ (4,807)

$ 2,832

$ (374)

$ (19,279)

$ 13,004























































Three months ended March 31, 2020



Drilling Products and Services

Onshore

Completion

and Workover

Services

Production

Services



Technical

Solutions

Corporate and Other

Consolidated



























Reported net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 36,727

$ (2,998)

$ (3,897)

$ (17,329)

$ (44,838)

$ (32,335) Severance and other related costs 140

1,128

557

3,784

411

6,020 Merger-related costs

-

-

-

-

4,339

4,339 Reduction in value of assets

-

-

4,096

12,426

-

16,522 Interest expense, net

-

-

-

(1,173)

26,307

25,134 Other expense

-

-

-

-

4,232

4,232 Income taxes

-

-

-

-

(10,254)

(10,254) Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 36,867

$ (1,870)

$ 756

$ (2,292)

$ (19,803)

$ 13,658 Depreciation, depletion, amortization

and accretion

17,790

6,313

10,838

5,345

1,069

41,355 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 54,657

$ 4,443

$ 11,594

$ 3,053

$ (18,734)

$ 55,013























































Three months ended June 30, 2019



Drilling Products and Services

Onshore

Completion

and Workover

Services

Production

Services



Technical

Solutions

Corporate and Other

Consolidated



























Reported net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 26,087

$ (4,525)

$ 3,442

$ 9,508

$ (52,953)

$ (18,441) Severance and other related costs -

-

-

-

1,262

1,262 Reduction in value of assets

-

7,556

-

-

-

7,556 Interest expense, net

-

-

-

(1,035)

25,685

24,650 Other expense

-

-

-

-

(490)

(490) Income taxes

-

-

-

-

2,322

2,322 Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 26,087

$ 3,031

$ 3,442

$ 8,473

$ (24,174)

$ 16,859 Depreciation, depletion, amortization

and accretion

21,490

9,440

13,172

5,979

1,190

51,271 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 47,577

$ 12,471

$ 16,614

$ 14,452

$ (22,984)

$ 68,130



























SOURCE Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.superiorenergy.com

