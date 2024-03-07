Superior Essex Communications Reaffirms Cable Products' Compliance with BABA Act For BEAD-Funded Networks

Communications cable products support a future of smart and sustainable communications through Build America, Buy America and Broadband Equity, Accessibility, and Deployment program compliance.

ATLANTA, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Essex Communications , a leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable, is pleased to reaffirm support of the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act requirements issued by the NTIA (National Telecommunications and Information Administration) under a waiver issued on February 23, 2024 . These requirements are part of the Broadband Equity, Accessibility, and Deployment (BEAD) program and are essential to successful deployment.

Superior Essex Communications is proud to offer a range of Outside Plant and Premises copper and fiber products that are in compliance with the BABA requirements and ready to support BEAD and other federally funded deployments.

An estimated 24 million people in the U.S. still lack reliable access to high-speed internet, which hinders business development and educational opportunities in communities nationwide. The NTIA's BABA domestic procurement preference for the BEAD program places an emphasis on protecting American jobs while building quality networks. As a global leader in OSP fiber optic cables, drop fiber and hybrid cables, Superior Essex Communications is dedicated to improving connectivity and bringing reliable and affordable internet to rural, underserved and suburban areas.

"We are proud to be BABA compliant and be included in BEAD projects," said Chris Freitag, President of Superior Essex Communications. "Our cables are manufactured in the United States and as a company Superior Essex Communications is committed to sustainable growth and job creation. It's something that we've continued to invest in for more than 90 years."

Meeting growing global demand for its cable products, Superior Essex Communications continues to invest in its U.S.-based manufacturing through a previously announced $73 million expansion to its Brownwood, Texas plant and adding 170 new jobs. Rep. August Pfluger of the Texas 11th District visited the recently expanded plant last week to see the manufacturing excellence that Superior Essex Communications is operating within the district.

"Superior Essex is an incredible company that is investing in the community of Brownwood by bringing jobs and commerce to the area. After touring their facility, I am more grateful than ever for their work and dedication to producing communications cables used for many different products," said Rep. Pfluger. "As a member of the House Energy & Commerce Communications and Technology Subcommittee, it was tremendous to see first-hand and discuss how federal policies impact companies like Superior Essex. I would like to thank Superior Essex for their leadership and work in Texas-11."

Superior Essex Communications is focused on creating the future of smart and sustainable communications by developing technology that connects and respects the world. Government initiatives supported by the company to increase U.S. high-speed internet access for all Americans include the White House's Internet for All program and the NTIA's BEAD program.

Superior Essex Communications is a leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable in North America. Under our overarching vision of MissionNext ( MissionNext - Superior Essex Communications ) we are shaping our future to support our employees and customers for many years to come with a view of Integrated Solutions, Sustainable Innovation, and Expansive Technologies. It is on the forefront of innovation through Power over Ethernet, Intelligent Buildings and Cities, and 5G Fiber infrastructure including Hybrid and Composite solutions, as well as technological advancements being made at its Product Development Center. Superior Essex Communications is also setting the pace on sustainability by being the first company with a Zero Waste to Landfill Certification at its Hoisington, Kansas, plant; the first wire and cable producer to contribute points to LEED certification; and the first to offer verified sustainable cables in over 50 products. Superior Essex Communications is Everywhere You Live and Work®. Additional information is available at www.superioressexcommunications.com .

