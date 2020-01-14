SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Farms Pet Provisions (SFPP), creator of all natural, wholesome pet treats made in the USA from 100 percent lamb, beef, turkey, pork or venison meat, today announced the addition of two new dog treats, Beauty Stix™ and Beauty Springz™, which contain up to 75% collagen. The new high-protein treats are made from Corium, the bottom layer of beef skin, for an innovative chew that is both longer lasting and more digestible than rawhide, and a potent natural source of supplemental collagen that supports healthy joints, skin & coat. The treats will launch online and in stores this spring.

Superior Farms Pet Provisions® Launches Beauty Stix and Beauty Springz Collagen Treats for Dogs

"After veterinarians expressed concern about the digestibility of rawhide several years ago, we were determined to identify an alternative," said Ken Wilks, vice president of sales for Superior Farms Pet Provisions. "After two years of research and development, we've identified the deepest layer of beef skin as the solution for this concern and learned more along the way about how Corium is an affordable natural source of whole collagen. While most consumers today understand the benefits of collagen, they may not realize that it has proven benefits for their furry friends as well. We're excited to offer two ways to supplement collagen in dogs' diets while providing a long-lasting treat, and hope our customers love Beauty Stix™ and Beauty Springz™ as much as we do."

Superior Farms Pet Provisions Beauty Stix™ and Beauty Springz™ are perfect for pet parents that seek a safer, more digestible chew-treat and support the good health of their dogs. Easily digestible yet still high in protein, both treats contain up to 75% collagen that is found to support healthy joints, skin & coat. Beauty Stix will be a stick straight dog treat while Beauty Springz will provide a twisty option for small paws. Like all Superior Farms Pet Provisions, Beauty Stix and Beauty Springz are all natural, grain-free, gluten-free, and contain no artificial colors, flavors or fillers. All treats and chews are made with 100 percent lamb, beef, turkey, pork, or venison produced in the U.S.A.

Beauty Stix™ and Beauty Springz™ will launch in Spring 2020 and will retail at pricing comparable to the natural treat category leader bully sticks. For more information, visit SuperiorFarmsPet.com and follow the brand on Instagram @sfpet. Superior Farms Pet Provisions is a division of Superior Farms, North America's largest, and most sustainable, processor and marketer of lamb.

About Superior Farms Pet Provisions

Superior Farms Pet Provisions is a division of Superior Farms. Founded in 1964 with headquarters in Sacramento, California, Superior Farms is North America's largest, and most sustainable, processor and marketer of lamb. The company is the recognized leader in the retail and foodservice markets it serves, providing products and services to customers throughout the United States, Canada, and more than 10 countries. The company has approximately 400 employee-owners at its nationwide network of facilities and offices. An ESOP Company (Employee Stock Ownership Plan), Superior Farms is an employee-owned company whose members take pride in their individual roles and contributions to the company's success. The Superior Farms family of brands includes Superior Farms, Cascade Creek and Farmer's Mark. For more information on Superior Farms Pet Provision visit the brand on Twitter at @eatlamb; Instagram at @sfpet; and online www.SuperiorFarmsPet.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Kay Public Relations

Mary Hamula

232420@email4pr.com

858.900.1366

SOURCE Superior Farms

Related Links

https://www.superiorfarmspet.com

