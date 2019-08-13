Superior Farms Pet Provisions® Launches Personalized Photo Bags for their Bark & Harvest™ Burger Treats

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Farms Pet Provisions (SFPP), creator of all natural, wholesome pet treats made in the USA from 100 percent lamb, beef, turkey, pork or venison meat, today launched a personalized treat bag feature for Bark & Harvest™ Burger Treats. Now when dog-lovers order a case of Bark and Harvest Beef, Lamb, Pork or Chicken Burgers, they will have the option to customize the treat bags with a photo of their favorite canine companion for free.

The new feature addition to the brand's existing product portfolio offers a fun new way for dog-lovers to showcase their furry friends or create a unique, customized gift for significant life events. A recent survey by Superior Farms Pet Provisions found that 43 percent of dog owners celebrate their pet's birthday, with roughly 38 million dog birthdays celebrated annually in the U.S. Pets also frequently take part in the celebratory occasions of others, including engagement photoshoots and the popular role of ring-bearer in their peoples' wedding. These occasions call for a thoughtful, handcrafted natural treat that every party animal involved will appreciate.

"Personalized photo bags were introduced as a unique way for dog owners to show how much they love their furry friends," said Ken Wilks, vice president of sales for Superior Farms Pet Provisions. "We've always enjoyed when our customers share photos of their dogs with us on social media and via email, so we thought we'd offer another, new way to showcase their fur-babies that ties in with some of our most popular products. Knowing how our human customers enjoy pampering our four-legged customers, we anticipate customized treat bags will be the perfect gift for celebrating a doggy birthday, thanking a four-legged groomsman, or making sure the beloved doggies have something to 'unwrap' this holiday season too."

Superior Farms Pet Provisions Bark & Harvest Burger Treats are reflective of the brand's philosophy to keep it pure and simple. All products by Superior Farms Pet Provisions are all natural, grain-free, gluten-free, and contain no artificial colors, flavors or fillers. All treats and chews are made with 100 percent lamb, beef, turkey, pork, or venison in the U.S.A.

Starting today, personalized photo packaging is available for free with orders of an 8-count case of tender, protein-rich Bark & Harvest™ Burgers in Superior Farms Pet Provisions' Beef, Pork, Lamb or Chicken Recipe. Bark & Harvest Burgers retail for $10.00 per 6 oz. bag online and $80.00 for an 8-count case. For more information, visit SuperiorFarmsPet.com and follow the brand on Instagram @sfpet. Superior Farms Pet Provisions is a division of Superior Farms, North America's largest, and most sustainable, processor and marketer of lamb.

About Superior Farms Pet Provisions

Superior Farms Pet Provisions is a division of Superior Farms. Founded in 1964 with headquarters in Sacramento, California, Superior Farms is North America's largest, and most sustainable, processor and marketer of lamb. The company is the recognized leader in the retail and foodservice markets it serves, providing products and services to customers throughout the United States, Canada, and more than 10 countries. The company has approximately 400 employee-owners at its nationwide network of facilities and offices. An ESOP Company (Employee Stock Ownership Plan), Superior Farms is an employee-owned company whose members take pride in their individual roles and contributions to the company's success. The Superior Farms family of brands includes Superior Farms, Cascade Creek and Farmer's Mark. For more information on Superior Farms Pet Provision visit the brand on Twitter at @eatlamb; Instagram at @sfpet; and online www.SuperiorFarmsPet.com.

