Superior Fence & Rail's Peoria Expansion Poised to Drive Economic Growth and Empower Local Entrepreneurs Across Central Illinois

Leading fence franchise plans to establish two new territories throughout the region, creating dozens of jobs and new pathways to small business ownership

PEORIA, Ill., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Fence & Rail , North America's leading fence franchise and part of the Empower Brands family, announced today its plans for a major expansion into the Peoria metropolitan area. The company intends to open two new territories across Central Illinois, bringing its proven, service-driven business model to one of the Midwest's most resilient and opportunity-rich regions.

As residential development continues to rise in communities such as Dunlap, East Peoria, Morton and Pekin, and as homeowners and businesses alike invest in outdoor improvements, the need for trusted, professional fencing services is at an all-time high. The brand's entry into Peoria is expected to generate dozens of jobs and contribute approximately $5 million in economic activity through local operations, supplier partnerships and workforce development.

"Peoria is a hardworking community that values quality and relationships, and that's exactly what Superior Fence & Rail stands for," said Zach Peyton, Brand President of Superior Fence & Rail. "Our franchise model offers entrepreneurs a chance to build a meaningful business while delivering exceptional service that customers can count on."

Superior Fence & Rail has built its reputation on craftsmanship, reliability and customer trust. Its proprietary systems and supplier relationships help franchise owners scale efficiently while maintaining consistent quality. With more than 100 locations across 36 states, the brand continues to lead the fencing industry in professionalism, technology integration and franchisee support.

"Joining Superior Fence & Rail gave me a true roadmap for success," said Alan Jackson, franchise owner of the Indianapolis market. "You don't need a construction background; you just need drive, organization and a focus on people. The systems, training and brand reputation do the rest."

Superior Fence & Rail encourages aspiring entrepreneurs and skilled trades professionals to explore franchise opportunities throughout Peoria and neighboring markets. For more information on available territories, visit fencefranchise.superiorfenceandrail.com .

About Superior Fence & Rail

Superior Fence & Rail is North America's leading fence franchise and is part of the Empower Brands family of franchises. Now active in over 45 states and over 110 locations, Superior Fence & Rail is committed to providing first class service and quality fence products. Learn more about Superior Fence & Rail at superiorfenceandrail.com or fencefranchise.superiorfenceandrail.com .

SOURCE Superior Fence & Rail