Superior Flight School Aligns with MzeroA Online Ground School to Elevate Aviation Education

KENNESAW, Ga., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Flight School (SFS) has selected MzeroA Online Ground School (MzeroA) as the exclusive ground school provider for its Part 141 courses. MzeroA has a 16-year history preparing thousands of students for exams under Part 61 and launched its Part 141 approved product this week at Sun N' Fun. This collaboration represents a major stride forward in the quality of SFS' aviation education, offering consistent 24x7 online access to proven training content for its aspiring pilots.

"Our adoption of MzeroA's fresh content and online availability marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing an efficient training experience for our students. By leveraging MzeroA's expertise and innovative approach to aviation education, we're excited to improve how our students learn the skills that will launch their careers in the skies. Together, we're not only expanding access to high-quality resources but also cultivating a supportive community with the MzeroA Nation dedicated to continuous growth and safety. We look forward to reinforcing our shared mission to empower every pilot with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the skies confidently and competently." - Kat Guarnieri, Campus Director of Superior Flight School

"Our aviation mastery teaching methods, engaging content, and consistent delivery are backed by proven success in the Part 61 market. Each member of the MzeroA team has invested themselves in the success of our business and we are pleased to announce our newly approved Part 141 product during Sun N' Fun. With Superior's selection, MzeroA will be the exclusive ground school provider serving their Atlanta market. Together, we are committed to developing the next generation of pilots with an unparalleled learning experience so they can be successful and safe career pilots in the ever-evolving aviation landscape."- Jason Schappert, Founder & President of MzeroA

About Superior Flight School: Superior offers Part 61 and Part 141 FAA-approved courses with a 23-year history of excellence preparing students in and around Atlanta for careers in aviation. With self-examination authority, flexible scheduling, modern avionics, financing options, alumni networking, and multiple airline partnerships, Superior equips its students with the necessary tools to achieve their aviation goals in a supportive campus environment. Located at Cobb County's McCollum Field, just northwest of Atlanta, Superior's training standards and modern fleet positions students for success in their aviation careers.

About MzeroA Online Ground School: MzeroA has distinguished itself as a leading provider of online aviation education, offering learners a dynamic community and user-friendly systems designed to promote safety and proficiency in all aviation endeavors. Through engaging online content, innovative instruction, and a user-friendly interface, MzeroA is revolutionizing aviation education, setting new standards for safety and mastery in the skies. Their aviation expertise and recent FAA approved Part 141 courses, in addition to their popular and proven Part 61 offerings, as well as Remote Pilot programs, provide future aviators with a thorough foundation for success at an affordable price point.

To learn more about Superior Flight School & MzeroA Online Ground School, visit their websites at www.superiorflightschool.com & www.mzeroa.com

