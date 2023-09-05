Superior Foods International Announces Acquisition by Viru Group to Elevate Capabilities and Expand Offerings

News provided by

Superior Foods International, LLC

05 Sep, 2023, 17:57 ET

WATSONVILLE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viru Group ("Viru"),  a global leader in the agro-industrial sector and the largest producer of canned and frozen fruits and vegetables in Peru, and Superior Foods International ("SFI"), one of the most reliable suppliers of safe, high-quality frozen products in USA, are pleased to announce that they will join forces through Viru acquiring Superior Foods International.

Continue Reading
Superior Foods International & Viru Group join forces.
Superior Foods International & Viru Group join forces.

SFI and Viru have been partners for over a decade, sharing a vision of quality, excellence, innovation and best in class service. By joining forces, they aim to elevate their combined capabilities, expand offerings, and provide their stakeholders with even greater value and service.

"We want to express our sincere gratitude to all our customers for the continued support and trust. Together with SFI, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and are confident that this acquisition will enable us to reach new heights together, becoming an even stronger and more effective organization," said Yoselyn Malamud, CEO Viru.

"SFI has become part of Viru, a move that will bring us both significantly enhanced capabilities and expanded opportunities. Our mission, core values, and dedication to our current partners is unwavering. SFI will continue to operate with the same entrepreneurial spirit, independence, and agility as we have for the past 40 years. Our current management team and dedicated staff will continue to ensure we deliver ongoing value to our customers, suppliers, and stakeholders," said Marco Cruz, SFI Managing Director.

About Viru Group (www.viru.com.pe)

With over 17,000 employees, 30,000 owned acres (12.000 ha) of cultivated land, and 10 production facilities across South America and Europe, Viru has become a best-in-class global player. Viru's scale, vertical integration, and strong commitment to innovation are key differentiators in the industry. Viru has been recognized as a Great Place to Work in Perú since 2018 and is committed to supporting 15 of the 17 UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

About Superior Foods International (www.superiorfoods.com)

SFI is a global manufacturer and supplier of frozen vegetables, fruits and value-added frozen food products for the retail, club store, foodservice, and industrial markets across the USA. Superior Foods International world headquarters is located in Watsonville, California, in the heart of the fertile Central Coast. Company mission: connecting world food markets to global supply, for the benefit of everyone involved.

Media Contacts:

[email protected]  +51.44.484040 / [email protected] +1.831.728.3691

SOURCE Superior Foods International, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.