Superior Gold Inc. Announces Additional High Grade Underground Drilling Results

Results are provided for 65 drill holes for a total of approximately 5,800 metres. The drill holes were completed for resource definition and grade control purposes. Resource definition was designed to increase the confidence level of the resource in areas where drilling was limited as part of the ongoing work to upgrade resources to reserves. Grade control drilling was completed to provide additional information for stope design ahead of mining.

The drilling focussed on five zones – Caribbean; Caspian; Cortez; Indian; and Pacific. A number of significant intersections were encountered.

KEY FINDINGS

83 intersections encountered more than 5g Au/t

45 intersections encountered more than 10g Au/t

16 intersections encountered more than 20g Au/t

4 intersections encountered more than 50g Au/t

The location of the most significant intersections are shown in Figure 1 and the details of all holes are summarized by zone in Table 2. Reported intersections are over a minimum downhole width of 0.30 metres (0.20 metres true width).

Chris Bradbrook, President and CEO of Superior Gold stated: "We continue to be very encouraged by the results of our underground diamond drill program, which demonstrate the strength of the Plutonic Gold mine's mineralized system, and which illustrate the long term potential of the mine. As recently announced (April 30, 2018) we have added a third underground diamond drill to accelerate our reserve and resource definition work, with the goal of further increasing our underground reserves and resources as soon as possible."

HIGHLIGHTS

The most significant intersections are summarized in Table 1 below:

Table 1 – Key Intersections

Designed Target Drill Hole

# Easting (Mine Grid) Northing (Mine Grid) Drill hole collar RL (Mine Grid) Dip (degrees) Azimuth (degrees, Mine Grid) End of

hole depth

(m) Downhole

From

(m) Downhole To

(m) Downhole

Intersection

(m) Au

(gpt)

uncut Est True

Thickness

(m) CASPIAN UDD20028 4218 10800 1365 29 133 79 3.40 6.45 3.05 8.5 2.1















69.66 72.26 2.60 32.5 1.8

UDD20033 4199 10799 1365 32 145 90 13.00 18.35 5.35 16.2 3.7











Including 16.70 18.35 1.65 43.3 1.2

UDD20034 4199 10799 1366 45 164 71 6.65 11.45 4.80 40.0 3.4











Including 7.65 8.00 0.35 41.9 0.2











and 8.55 9.30 0.75 63.3 0.5











and 10.20 11.45 1.25 100.2 0.9

UDD20035 4199 10799 1365 29 152 105 17.60 21.00 3.40 36.9 2.4











Including 18.95 21.00 2.05 58.6 1.4

UDD20036 4198 10799 1366 46 183 81 3.25 6.30 3.05 6.6 2.1











Including 3.25 3.80 0.55 24.1 0.4

UDD20037 4199 10799 1365 35 164 107 16.20 18.80 2.60 10.4 1.8











Including 17.80 18.80 1.00 15.4 0.7

UDD20038 4218 10800 1365 36 120 62 49.80 51.30 1.50 12.5 1.1

UDD20040 4218 10801 1364 16 108 86 4.50 5.50 1.00 20.2 0.7

UDD20126 4336 10866 1265 10 259 81 57.46 58.59 1.13 16.7 0.8 CORTEZ UDD19718 4829 11919 1191 83 274 35 17.05 22.00 4.95 4.7 3.5

UDD19720 4816 11856 1182 44 195 63 26.30 32.65 6.35 7.3 4.4











Including 30.60 31.65 1.05 30.1 0.7

UDD19722 4829 11870 1186 59 301 41 11.50 14.85 3.35 5.3 2.3

UDD19724 4831 11903 1190 38 264 41 22.80 25.60 2.80 6.2 2.0 INDIAN UDD20136 4002 11452 1131 -38 150 158 111.78 117.00 5.22 8.8 3.7











Including 111.78 113.55 1.77 19.5 1.2

UDD20137 4002 11452 1131 -45 150 175 149.75 150.75 1.00 14.6 0.7

UDD20140 3991 11452 1134 -13 150 153 110.80 112.00 1.20 15.5 0.8

UDD20141 3991 11452 1133 -34 150 159 88.65 89.15 0.50 84.1 0.4

UDD20154 3974 11448 1136 -38 199 216 26.30 28.00 1.70 8.4 1.2 PACIFIC UDD20049 4817 12904 1172 17 56 63 46.30 48.30 2.00 8.6 1.4















58.50 60.20 1.70 10.0 1.2

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Pascal Blampain, who is a member of the AusIMM and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) and a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mr. Blampain is an employee of the Company and serves as Chief Geologist.

Quality Control Protocols

Core is drilled BTW core diameter (42 mm). Core intervals are whole core sampled. All gold results were determined by ALS Minerals (Perth) using fire assay fusion (40g charge, lead collection method) with an ICP finish. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards, blanks and duplicates are included in approximately every 20 samples for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Company as well as the laboratory. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assays.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine, which is a producing underground operation with a central mill, the Hermes open pit gold mine and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. See "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 15, 2017 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these risks.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superior-gold-inc-announces-additional-high-grade-underground-drilling-results-300641744.html

SOURCE Superior Gold