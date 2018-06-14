Superior Gold Inc. Announces Additional Positive Results from Its Ongoing Drill Program at Hermes South

HIGHLIGHTS

142.0 g Au/t over 4.00 Metres from 56.00 metres downhole in Hole BHSRC028, approximately 150 metres south of existing resource





37.7 g Au/t over 3.00 metres from 27.00 metres downhole in Hole BHSRC007, approximately 150 metres south of existing resource (previously announced)





13.5 g Au/t over 4.00 metres from 50.00 metres downhole in Hole BHSRC039, approximately 150 metres south of existing resource





6.4 g Au/t over 12.00 metres from 62.00 metres downhole in Hole BHRSRC012, beneath existing resource





11.8 g Au/t over 3.00 metres from 62 metres downhole in Hole BHRSRC017, approximately 50 metres southeast of existing resource





All intersections are outside of the existing resource

The Hermes South project is within the Bryah Basin joint venture with Alchemy Resources Ltd. (ASX:ALY). The Company's interest is up to 80% in the joint venture. The Company recently announced (April 3, 2018) an initial inferred mineral resource estimate for Hermes South of 1.29 million tonnes @ 1.54 g Au/t for 64,000 ounces (100% basis).

The phase one reverse circulation program was completed in May and totalled approximately 6,900 metres in 45 holes. The goal of the program was to expand the existing resource and to explore for additional zones of mineralization.

The location of drill holes in the current program are shown in relation to prior drilling and the existing resource in plan and section in Figures 2 - 4. All intersections are listed in Table 2.

Chris Bradbrook, President and CEO of Superior Gold stated: "These results are extremely encouraging and suggest the potential to increase the existing resource. In particular, the highest grade intersections are both outside and parallel to, and approximately 150 metres south of, the existing resource suggesting the possibility of outlining additional parallel zones. The purpose of the drill program is to determine the potential for the Hermes South project to become a second open pit mining operation. The project is strategically well located and can be readily connected to the main Hermes haul road. This work is part of our near-term growth strategy to focus on reestablishing the Plutonic Gold operations at a sustainable production level of at least 100,000 ounces of gold annually."

Table 1 – Key Intersections

Drill Hole

# Easting

(Mine

Grid) Northing

(Mine

Grid) Drill hole

collar RL

(Mine Grid) Dip (degrees) Azimuth

(degrees,

Mine Grid) End of

hole

depth

(m) Downhole

From

(m) Downhole

To

(m) Downhole

Intersection

(m) Au

(gpt)

uncut Est True

Thickness

(m) BHSRC007 685114 7155443 572 -60 24 220 27.00 30.00 3.00 37.7 2.1 BHSRC009 685217 7155569 574 -60 24 220 166.00 176.00 10.00 2.0 7.0









Including 166.00 172.00 6.00 3.0 4.2 BHSRC012 685361 7155661 572 -60 24 120 62.00 74.00 12.00 6.4 8.4 BHSRC014 685290 7155536 571 -60 24 250 224.00 226.00 2.00 6.5 1.4 BHSRC016 685241 7155427 568 -60 24 186 84.00 86.00 2.00 7.1 1.4 BHSRC017 685511 7155523 567 -60 24 170 62.00 65.00 3.00 11.8 2.1 BHSRC021 685637 7155522 569 -60 24 180 80.00 82.00 2.00 14.7 1.4 BHSRC028 685299 7155421 568 -60 24 80 0.00 3.00 3.00 5.2 2.1













56.00 60.00 4.00 142.3 2.8 BHSRC039 685106 7155425 572 -60 24 80 50.00 54.00 4.00 13.5 2.8

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Pascal Blampain, who is a member of the AusIMM and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) and a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mr. Blampain is an employee of the Company and serves as Chief Geologist.

Quality Control Protocols

Hermes South drilling has been completed using Reverse Circulation drilling. Samples are collected for every metre directly off the cyclone using a cone splitter, set to approximately 3kg sample size. All gold results were determined by ALS Minerals (Perth) using fire assay fusion (40g charge, lead collection method) with an ICP finish. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards, blanks and duplicates are included in approximately every 20 samples for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Company as well as the laboratory. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assays.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the underground Plutonic gold mine, which is a producing underground operation with a central mill, the Hermes open pit gold mine and up to an 80% interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. See "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 15, 2017 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these risks.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

