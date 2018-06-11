Superior Gold Inc. Announces Appointment of Brian Szeto as Vice President of Communications and Strategy

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Szeto was a Mining Analyst at PI Financial covering the mining sector including Superior Gold. He is a mining and finance professional with 17 years of industry experience. Thomson Reuters recognized him as the #1 and #3 stock picker in metals and mining in Canada in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Prior to becoming an Analyst, he held roles with National Bank Financial, Deloitte & Touche and the Government of Ontario where he was involved in private and public transactions ranging up to C$1 Billion. Mr. Szeto holds a joint Honours degree in Economics and Business, and a Masters degree in Economics from the University of Waterloo, in addition he is a CFA charterholder.

The Company has issued 125,000 options and 125,000 performance share units in connection with this new role.

Chris Bradbrook, President and CEO of Superior Gold stated: "We are very pleased to welcome Brian to the Superior Gold team. He brings significant experience and a strong knowledge of the Company as a result of his coverage as an Analyst where he had Superior Gold as his top pick. After following the Company closely, Brian saw the exciting potential and was eager to join our team. In this new role Brian will help us to provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company, its activities and strategy as well as its potential."

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic Gold mine, which is a producing underground operation with a central mill, the Hermes open pit gold mine and an 80% interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. See "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 15, 2017 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these risks.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

