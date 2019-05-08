Superior Gold Inc. Announces Appointment of New Northern Star Nominee to Board

TORONTO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) is pleased to announce that Michael Mulroney has joined the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately as the nominee of Northern Star Resources Ltd. ("Northern Star"). Michael is Northern Star's Chief Geological Officer and will be replacing Shaun Day who was previously the Chief Financial Officer of Northern Star and the previous nominee director of Northern Star.

Michael is a geologist and resource industry professional with over 30 years of experience in the exploration, mining and finance sectors. His finance experience includes investment banking along with evaluation, acquisition and financing of natural resource projects around the world. Michael has held several executive and non-executive director positions in the areas of exploration, project feasibility and development in both gold and base metals sectors. Most recently, Michael was Managing Director of Australian listed companies Venturex Resources Limited and Non-Executive Director of Acacia Coal Limited.

Chris Bradbrook, President and CEO of Superior Gold stated: "We are very pleased to welcome Michael to the Board. The addition of his skill set will be beneficial as we continue to focus on expanding reserves and resources at the Plutonic Gold Operations. We are very appreciative of the ongoing support of Northern Star. Finally, I would also like to acknowledge Shaun's contribution to the Company as the prior nominee director of Northern Star. We are very grateful for his expertise and assistance during his time with Superior Gold."

Shaun is currently Chair of the Audit Committee and will leave the Company subsequent to the release of the first quarter 2019 financial results which will be announced on May 14, 2019. Rene Marion, an existing director, will subsequently be appointed as the Chair of the Audit Committee.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic Gold mine and central mill, the Hermes open pit gold project and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

