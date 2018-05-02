Superior Gold Inc. Announces First Quarter Detailed Production Results

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Ramp up of quarterly production to achieve 2018 guidance





Recoveries continue to increase, averaging 86% for the quarter and rising to 90% during April





Commercial production declared on schedule at the Hermes open pit gold mine





By quarter end, the mill was at full capacity achieving the Company's "Fill The Mill Strategy". This strategy has now been updated to "Fill The Mill at the Best Possible Grade".

Production details for the first quarter are summarized in the table below.



Three month period ended March 31, 2018 Stope material mined (Tonnes) 152,101 Stope grade mined (g Au/t) 2.61 Development material mined (Tonnes) 55,401 Development grade mined (g Au/t) 1.58 Hermes material mined (Tonnes) 157,179 Hermes grade mined (g Au/t) 1.58 Hermes waste mined (Tonnes) 2,517,823 Surface material milled (Tonnes)2 133,741 Surface material grade (g Au/t)2 1.52 Total material milled (Tonnes) 343,932 Grade milled (g Au/t) 2.0 Gold recovery (%) 86% Gold Produced (ounces)1 19,232 Gold Sold (ounces)1 18,940

1 Gold produced and Gold sold includes a contribution from Hermes prior to commercial production being declared. 2 Surface material milled is primarily from Hermes but includes additional material totalling 33,169 tonnes grading 0.65 g Au/t.

Chris Bradbrook, President and CEO of Superior Gold stated: "We are pleased to provide detailed production results for the first quarter of 2018 and to highlight a number of key achievements accomplished during the quarter. The ramp up of quarterly production towards annual guidance proceeded as expected, with the first quarter anticipated to be the weakest of the year. Underground stope grade was lower than previously experienced as we mined through lower grade material before reaching anticipated higher grades during the second quarter.

Recoveries continued to increase, averaging 86% for the quarter (compared to 84% in the fourth quarter of 2017), with a further increase after quarter end, averaging 90% in April. It is important to note that this increase in recoveries was achieved without the anticipated benefit from the gravity circuit which is being constructed during the first six months of 2018.

Commercial production at the Hermes gold mine was declared on schedule by quarter end. Initial production from the mine averaged below reserve grade as lower grade near surface ore was extracted first. Hermes waste mined included completion of the pre-strip.

The "Fill The Mill Strategy" was achieved ahead of schedule as the mill throughput averaged approximately 5,000 tonnes per day by quarter end. This throughput was maintained subsequently throughout April and was achieved by processing material from Hermes below reserve grade, but above the cut-off grade of 0.6 g Au/t. This strategy has now been updated to "Fill The Mill at the Best Possible Grade".

In April, we provided a reserve and resource update which detailed an increase in the underground reserve at the Plutonic Mine along with an increase in the grade to 5.97 g Au/t (from 4.60 g Au/t). We are currently working towards incorporating this higher grade material into the Plutonic Mine's schedule and will provide updates as available."

The Company will be releasing complete financial and operating results for the first quarter before market open on May 15, 2018.

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Pascal Blampain, who is a member of the AusIMM and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) and a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mr. Blampain is an employee of the Company and serves as Chief Geologist.

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine, which is a producing underground operation with a central mill, the Hermes open pit gold mine and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture.

