Superior Gold Inc. Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGI) announced today that all the resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("the Meeting") held on June 27, 2018, in Toronto. A total of 79,222,920 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 82.74% of the common shares outstanding. The detailed results of the matters voted upon are presented below.

Voting results for the election of directors: