Superior Gold Inc. Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2019 financial and operating results before market open on Tuesday November 19, 2019. Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00AM ET to discuss these results.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Tuesday November 19, 2019 10:00AM ET Toll-free North America: (888) 231-8191 Local or International: (647) 427-7450 Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2092334/22EF70B98E3665F6A62E1D6A182955EF

Conference Call Replay

Toll-free North America: (855) 859-2056 Local or International: (416) 849-0833 Passcode: 2172818

The conference call replay will be available from 1:00PM ET on November 19, 2019 until 23:59PM ET on December 3, 2019.

The presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic Gold mine and central mill, the Hermes open pit gold project and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

