Superior Gold Inc. Provides Reminder of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) will host its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday June 27, 2018 at 10am ET at the office of Stikeman Elliott LLP, 5300 Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario.

Chris Bradbrook, President and CEO of Superior Gold will discuss the Company's performance in 2017 and provide a general corporate update followed by a question and answer session. Related materials can be found on the Company's page on Sedar www.sedar.com.