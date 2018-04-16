Superior Gold Inc. to present at the 2018 European Gold Forum in Zurich

Webcasts for the European Gold Forum are not live streamed. The presentation for Superior Gold will be available for on-demand viewing beginning on Friday April 20 at 7am ET: http://www.europeangoldforum.org/egf18/company-webcast/SGI:CN/

This presentation can also be found on the Company's website:

https://superior-gold.com/investors/presentations/2018/

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic Gold Mine, which is a producing underground operation with a central mill, the Hermes Gold Mine and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

