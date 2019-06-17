Superior Gold Inc. to Present at the 2019 John Tumazos Very Independent Research Metals Conference

TORONTO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGI) is pleased to announce that management will be attending and presenting at the upcoming John Tumazos Very Independent Research Metals Conference in Holmdel, New Jersey, as well as meeting with investors throughout the conference which will be held between June 19-20.

Chris Bradbrook, President & Chief Executive Officer of Superior Gold will be providing a company update on Thursday, June 20 at 1:40 pm ET.

This presentation will be available via live webcast and can be accessed at:

http://wsw.com/webcast/vir18/

The link will provide an archived playback shortly after the presentation.

This presentation will also be available on the Company's website:

https://superior-gold.com/investors/presentations

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic Gold mine and central mill, the Hermes open pit gold project and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

