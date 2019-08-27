Superior Health Centers Supports Seniors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Across four offices in California — Corona, Gardena, Glendale, and Placentia — Superior Health Centers spent time away from the office to volunteer at local senior homes nearby, including Rosecrans Care Center and Glen Park, as well as others. Doctors and office staff accompanied and supported seniors in their communities by playing puzzle games and pool, listening to their life stories and sharing general health tips. The doctors who practice at Superior Health Center demonstrated to people at the senior homes ideal exercises to help improve and maintain their mobility and independence as their bodies age.

"At Superior Health Centers, we are always working toward enhancing the lives of others around us, whether that means helping patients with our treatments or spending time with those in our community. We know the impact love can make on the lives of others and it permeates from our staff to others in abundance. Spending time with our patients and at local senior centers is invigorating and empowers our company mission of helping those suffering from chronic conditions." –Melissa Williams, Patient Outreach Coordinator.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), a U.S. governmental organization, estimates that over 20 million Americans face some type of peripheral neuropathy. Peripheral Neuropathy is a nerve condition that results in reduced blood flow to the peripheral nervous system, including the legs and feet. In this degenerative state, one's nerves cannot get continuous flow, constricting the nerves. Eventually, these blood vessels dry out, causing constant numbness, issues with walking, pain and, in the worst-case —amputation.

Due to the lack of widespread and rigorous testing for neuropathy, NINDS speculates that many more people could be suffering from one of the 100 types of neuropathy. Neuropathy tends to affect older people due to aging, diet, medications and many other factors.

As part of its mission of helping people live healthier, happier lives without the use of drugs or surgery, Superior Health Centers also donated compression socks to 150 people in senior homes. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, compression socks have been shown to improve blood flow in the legs. Superior Health Center employees wanted to provide non-invasive relief for those potentially suffering from nerve damage, tingling, pain, inability to feel, or dying nerves within their legs and feet.

The doctors who practice at Superior Health Centers have treated over 3,000 patients across Southern California with a focus on people with neuropathy and arthritis. In order to help reduce pain and aid in repairing damaged nerves, Superior Health Center utilizes proprietary light therapy, tissue vibration, and regenerative medicine that includes a variety of growth factors and mesenchymal stem cells. Through innovative methods developed through years of refinement and testing, the doctors who practice at Superior Health Center are dedicated to helping people live life without the use of prescription drugs or surgery.

To contact Superior Health Centers, please call us at 949-751-6737.

Search "Superior Health Centers Successes" in Youtube.com to hear real people share their experiences with Superior Health Center's treatments.

SOURCE Superior Health Centers

