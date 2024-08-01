Superior HealthPlan 25th Anniversary Grant Program Now Open

Eligible Community Organizations and Schools Encouraged to Apply.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), is commemorating 25 years of serving Texans by encouraging eligible community organizations and schools to apply for the Superior HealthPlan Anniversary Grant Program. Superior will award one grantee $25,000 to support established efforts to address the needs of local communities. The application deadline is August 30, 2024.

"All year long, we've been celebrating 25 years as an organization, and this special anniversary grant initiative allows us to further invest in the health and well-being of our Texas neighbors," said Mark Sanders, president and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. "Our goal with this and other grant funding is to support community-based groups that are working to empower local communities."

Since 2020, Superior has provided nearly $500,000 in grant funding to 225 community organizations and providers to help support some of the most vulnerable populations in the state. Through this special grant program to commemorate Superior's 25-year anniversary, Superior will provide support for one community organization or school focused on addressing areas of need such as food, housing, transportation, mental health, and other basic needs.

Eligible organizations must complete the online application in full by the August 30, 2024, deadline to be considered. Previous grant winners are eligible to apply. All applications are reviewed by the Superior Grant Committee and the notice of the grant award will be issued to the winning organization in November 2024. Organizations and schools can complete the application for this year's program at SuperiorHealthPlan.com/25YearGrant.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 3,200 employees throughout the state. Superior is a Centene Corporation company, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan