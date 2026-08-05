Superior HealthPlan and Centene Foundation Make $350,000 Investment to Help with Flood Relief in Texas

The investment helps five local organizations respond to historic flooding across the Hill Country and South-Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan and Centene Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), today announced an important investment aimed at addressing flood relief efforts to help Texas communities access resources following recent flooding. This comes as families across the Hill Country and South-Central Texas recover from rainfall that caused catastrophic river flooding, evacuations, infrastructure damage, and loss of life. The funding will be split between five organizations, including OneStar Foundation, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC), and food banks.

Centene Foundation

"For a second year in a row, thousands of Texans are facing the devastating impact of severe flooding and storms," said Superior HealthPlan President & CEO, Mitch Wasden. "By supporting local organizations deeply rooted in these communities, we can help connect families and individuals with critical resources as they begin to recover."

Earlier this month, state officials issued disaster declarations covering 59 counties, with the most severe impacts concentrated in Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr and Uvalde Counties. The following organizations will receive funding to support ongoing recovery efforts:

OneStar Foundation: Donations made to OneStar Foundation will be directed to the Rebuild Texas Fund to help ensure resources are available to respond quickly to urgent challenges, address unmet needs as they arise and support long-term recovery for communities in the months ahead.

San Antonio Food Bank & Central Texas Food Bank: Together, the food banks will support Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr and Uvalde Counties by providing food distribution, emergency supplies and recovery assistance for residents facing displacement, food insecurity and other disaster-related hardships.

Community Health Development, Inc. (CHDI) & Frontera Healthcare Network: These FQHCs will support communities across Uvalde, Concho, Gillespie, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch and Menard Counties by leading local recovery efforts, providing community-based and health-related assistance, and coordinating resources for individuals and families impacted by the flooding.

"Recovery is a long journey, and recent flooding across Texas is a reminder that communities often face new challenges, even as they continue rebuilding from previous disasters," said Chris Bugbee, President & CEO of OneStar Foundation. "We are deeply grateful to Superior HealthPlan and Centene Foundation for recognizing the importance of sustained, flexible support by investing in the Rebuild Texas Fund. Their generosity helps ensure we can respond quickly to evolving needs while standing alongside affected communities for the long road to recovery."

"Community Health Development, Inc. is deeply grateful to Superior HealthPlan and Centene Foundation for their generous investment in our community," said Mayela Castañon, CEO of CHDI. "Their immediate support will help families affected by the devastating floods recover, rebuild and access the essential resources they need during this difficult time."

"This generous support from Superior HealthPlan and Centene Foundation will strengthen Frontera Healthcare Network's ability to respond to the immediate and long-term needs of families affected by the devastating floods," said Mikki Hand, CEO of Frontera Healthcare Network. "In rural communities, recovery requires more than rebuilding. It requires restoring access to healthcare, behavioral health services, essential resources and a sense of stability. We are deeply grateful for this partnership and for the Foundation's commitment to helping our communities recover, rebuild, and become more resilient."

Each year, Centene Foundation partners with local organizations to support initiatives focused on food insecurity, well-being, and access to care. In 2025, Centene Foundation invested $34.9 million in 209 nonprofit organizations across 29 states and the District of Columbia – pairing local trust with national expertise to deliver improvements in community health and well-being. Learn more about the overall impact here.

About Superior HealthPlan

For more than 25 years, Superior HealthPlan has offered high-quality health care to Texans, and is now a leading managed care company providing services to more than 1.5 million people. Committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,500 employees throughout the state. Since 2020, Superior has contributed $12.3 million in grants, sponsorships and employee giving, helping support low-income communities. Superior is a company of Centene, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

About Centene Foundation

The Centene Foundation (the "Foundation"), a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) ("Centene"). The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's mission-driven culture and enhances the work Centene is doing to remove the barriers to wellness underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing drivers of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: healthcare, social services and education. To learn more, visit the Centene Foundation's website.

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan