Superior HealthPlan Awards $100,000 in Grants to 10 Community-based Organizations in Texas

The funding is made available through an annual program that addresses barriers to healthcare.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), has announced the 2026 recipients of its annual grant program. In total, $100,000 in funding will be provided to 10 organizations, in 10 communities across Texas, to help address the needs of low-income neighborhoods, families, and individuals.

"We're proud to support the meaningful work of community-based organizations across Texas through our annual grant program," said Dr. Susan Mills, Sr. Vice President of Population Health & Clinical Outcomes. "We want to thank all the organizations that applied for these grants and look forward to partnering with many of them in the months ahead."

Since 2018, Superior has provided more than $1.3 million in funding to dozens of community partners through its grant program to help address non-medical drivers of health. Each grant recipient will support at least one of these areas:

Housing Stability & Support: Programs that reduce housing insecurity and improve living conditions for Medicaid members.

Programs that reduce housing insecurity and improve living conditions for Medicaid members. Food Security & Nutrition: Programs that improve access to nutritious food and address emergency food needs for vulnerable populations.

Programs that improve access to nutritious food and address emergency food needs for vulnerable populations. Health Care Access & Literacy: Programs that reduce barriers to care and improve health outcomes through education, navigation, and support services.

The following organizations will each receive a $10,000 grant:

To learn more about this program, visit the Superior HealthPlan grants webpage.

About Superior HealthPlan

For more than 25 years, Superior HealthPlan has offered high-quality health care to Texans, and is now a leading managed care company providing services to more than 1.5 million people. Committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,700 employees throughout the state. Since 2020, Superior has contributed $12.3 million in grants, sponsorships, and employee giving, helping support low-income communities. Superior is a company of Centene, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan