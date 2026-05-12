Superior HealthPlan Awards $100,000 in Grants to 10 Community-based Organizations in Texas

News provided bySuperior HealthPlan
May 12, 2026, 08:00 ET
The funding is made available through an annual program that addresses barriers to healthcare.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), has announced the 2026 recipients of its annual grant program. In total, $100,000 in funding will be provided to 10 organizations, in 10 communities across Texas, to help address the needs of low-income neighborhoods, families, and individuals.
"We're proud to support the meaningful work of community-based organizations across Texas through our annual grant program," said Dr. Susan Mills, Sr. Vice President of Population Health & Clinical Outcomes. "We want to thank all the organizations that applied for these grants and look forward to partnering with many of them in the months ahead."
Since 2018, Superior has provided more than $1.3 million in funding to dozens of community partners through its grant program to help address non-medical drivers of health. Each grant recipient will support at least one of these areas:
- Housing Stability & Support: Programs that reduce housing insecurity and improve living conditions for Medicaid members.
- Food Security & Nutrition: Programs that improve access to nutritious food and address emergency food needs for vulnerable populations.
- Health Care Access & Literacy: Programs that reduce barriers to care and improve health outcomes through education, navigation, and support services.
The following organizations will each receive a $10,000 grant:
|
Organization
|
Location
|
Grant Purpose
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San Antonio
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Provides access to fresh food and nutrition education programming at six San Antonio schools during the 2026-27 school year.
|
Corpus Christi
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Assists with prenatal care, health education, and parenting education for teenagers, women, and families facing an unplanned pregnancy.
|
Killeen
|
Increases access to nutritious food for individuals and families, including emergency food distributions for seniors, veterans, and individuals eligible for Medicaid.
|
Pflugerville
|
Enhances the ability to purchase food from wholesalers to meet increasing needs throughout the Central Texas community.
|
Nacogdoches
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Provides essential infant supplies, such as diapers and wipes, as well as connections to local support services that promote health, stability, and self-sufficiency.
|
Lamesa
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Offers access to healthy breakfast and lunch for children who do not receive meals on Friday, filling a gap for students during a four-day school week in the district.
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Amarillo
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Supports the Present Needs Future Success program to provide utility assistance, rental assistance, and emergency shelter for families experiencing housing instability.
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El Paso
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Supports the HOPE Restorative Housing Program to provide housing assistance and advocacy for survivors of trafficking facing homelessness, unsafe conditions, and instability.
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McAllen
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Provides financial assistance to seniors and adults with disabilities, including short-term utility support, rental assistance, application fees, and security deposits.
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Dallas
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Assists with utility support and rental assistance for low-income seniors, including utility bills, to ensure they have access to essential services.
To learn more about this program, visit the Superior HealthPlan grants webpage.
About Superior HealthPlan
For more than 25 years, Superior HealthPlan has offered high-quality health care to Texans, and is now a leading managed care company providing services to more than 1.5 million people. Committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,700 employees throughout the state. Since 2020, Superior has contributed $12.3 million in grants, sponsorships, and employee giving, helping support low-income communities. Superior is a company of Centene, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.
SOURCE Superior HealthPlan
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