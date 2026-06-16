Superior HealthPlan Recognized as a Best Place for Working Parents® in Texas

Superior's family-friendly policies include workplace flexibility, parental and caregiver leave, and adoption assistance.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), announced it has been named a Best Place for Working Parents® for a sixth consecutive year. This designation is supported by Early Matters Greater Austin, a joint initiative from United Way for Greater Austin and E3 Alliance.

"Supporting working parents through family-friendly resources, policies, and benefits remains a priority for our organization," said Superior HealthPlan president and CEO, Mitch Wasden. "When we support our employees with meaningful flexibility and family-focused benefits, we're strengthening our ability to deliver high-quality healthcare in communities across Texas."

In 2019, Superior was one of the first organizations in Austin to be recognized as a Family-Friendly Workplace. Ever since, Superior has been named a Best Place for Working Parents®, adding multiple benefits aimed at further supporting employees:

Parental & Caregiver Leave. Employees have access to up to 8 weeks of paid short-term disability after giving birth. Additionally, new birth or adoptive parents have up to 6 weeks of paid Caregiver Leave. This can also be used for caring for an immediate family member's severe illness. That means those who give birth may combine these benefits for up to 14 weeks of fully-paid time off.

Employees have access to up to 8 weeks of paid short-term disability after giving birth. Additionally, new birth or adoptive parents have up to 6 weeks of paid Caregiver Leave. This can also be used for caring for an immediate family member's severe illness. That means those who give birth may combine these benefits for up to 14 weeks of fully-paid time off. Workplace Flexibility. Since March 2020, Superior has embraced remote and hybrid work arrangements, allowing employees to work where and how they work best. Today, more than 95% of employees work remotely or in the field.

Since March 2020, Superior has embraced remote and hybrid work arrangements, allowing employees to work where and how they work best. Today, more than 95% of employees work remotely or in the field. Adoption Reimbursement. Full-time employees can be reimbursed for qualified adoption and surrogacy expenses (up to three adoptions per family).

Full-time employees can be reimbursed for qualified adoption and surrogacy expenses (up to three adoptions per family). Healthy Programs. Superior and Centene offer benefits to promote good health, whether it's managing diabetes, addressing joint and muscle pain, or rewarding employees for healthy activities.

To learn more about the designation, visit https://bestplace4workingparents.com/.

About Superior HealthPlan

For more than 25 years, Superior HealthPlan has offered high-quality health care to Texans, and is now a leading managed care company providing services to more than 1.5 million people. Committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,600 employees throughout the state. Since 2020, Superior has contributed $12.3 million in grants, sponsorships and employee giving, helping support low-income communities. Superior is a company of Centene, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan