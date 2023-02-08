Superior HealthPlan and eFamilyCare Expand Partnership to Support Medicaid Members and Caregivers in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan and eFamilyCare today announced a partnership to support family caregivers as they care for high-risk, chronically ill adults and children with special needs. Through the eFamilyCare telehealth platform, caregivers can communicate with an expert who can provide coaching, find support services, and collaborate with providers and Superior to help reduce stress and provide access to the resources and services members need.

"We know that caring for a loved one can be challenging, which is why ensuring our members and their families have extra support is so important," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior HealthPlan. "Superior is proud to expand our partnership with eFamilyCare so we can support even more Texas caregivers."

In the U.S., there are 53 million family caregivers who are mostly untrained and unsupported. Research shows that when family caregivers have the coaching, training, and advice to make informed care decisions, hospital readmission rates are reduced by 25% within 90 days.

"We commend Superior HealthPlan on their innovative approach to member care and are delighted to continue our partnership with them," said Eric Rackow, M.D., Co-Founder and CEO of eFamilyCare. "Together, we are working to transform the health of Texas communities, particularly vulnerable populations of all ages, collectively addressing the importance of easy-to-access virtual support for family caregivers of members."

In 2022, Superior and eFamilyCare launched a pilot program for members in STAR Health, a Medicaid program for children in foster care, and STAR+PLUS, which includes people 65 and older as well as adults who have disabilities. In all, more than 200 members were enrolled in the program and, in a follow-up survey, said they had a positive experience:

100% of respondents said their care advisor was responsive to their needs.

91% of respondents said they were "highly satisfied" with the program.

64% of STAR Health members gained access to behavioral health resources.

45% of STAR+PLUS members received access to home care services after enrollment.

30% of all participants were connected with transportation resources.

The program will be made available in 2023 to pre-identified Superior members who may benefit most from eFamilyCare and are enrolled in either CHIP or the STAR, STAR+PLUS, or STAR Health Medicaid programs.

To learn more about eFamilyCare, visit https://efamilycare.com/. For more about Superior, visit SuperiorHealthPlan.com/membersfirst.

About eFamilyCare

eFamilyCare is an online family caregiving service that connects the caregiver with an expert care adviser dedicated to helping them care for their loved one. The care adviser helps build a personalized plan that provides ongoing support for family caregiving. eFamilyCare's Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Eric Rackow (former President of NYU Hospitals Center) saw first-hand the need to better support family caregivers of patients who were unnecessarily experiencing frequent hospitalizations. His insights led him to develop a unique model of complex chronic care management and homecare solutions nationwide. His story, like the other founders of eFamilyCare, helped to create the industry-leading platform to connect family caregivers to experts anytime, anywhere. For more information about eFamilyCare, visit https://efamilycare.com/.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,000 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan