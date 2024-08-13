Superior HealthPlan Awards $24,000 in Grants to 12 Nonprofits and Providers

The funding is made available through a quarterly program open to community-based organizations and providers across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), has announced the latest recipients of its quarterly community and provider grant program. The funding is targeted to address the needs of low-income neighborhoods and communities in Texas.

"Each quarter, we're proud to award grant funding to nonprofits, schools, and providers to help them better serve their communities," said Superior HealthPlan President and CEO, Mark Sanders. "There are so many organizations doing great work in Texas and we're proud to support them in those efforts."

Community Grant Winners

Organization

Region Served

Grant Purpose

Social and Health Research Center

San Antonio

Diabetes and obesity awareness health festival

Hart Elementary - El Paso Independent School District

El Paso

Hart Garden Club improvements

Waco Housing Authority

Waco

Financial support for housing authority participants

Literacy Coalition of Central Texas

Austin

Emergency basic need help and program supplies

South Texas Vocational Technical Institute

McAllen

Hygiene supplies for students

Tyler Independent School District Head Start

Tyler

Uniforms for students

Midland Independent School District Family Support Center

Midland

New kitchen supplies for students and families

Coastal Bend Food Bank

Corpus Christi

Nutritious food boxes and hygiene supplies for seniors

Provider Grant Winners

Organization

Region Served

Grant Purpose

OT for Tots

El Paso

New visual communication system

Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center, Inc.

College Station

Updated electrical stimulation machine

Harlingen Pediatric Services

Harlingen

Books for children

Navarro County Ambulatory Care Association

Corsicana

Food vouchers for families

Since 2020, Superior has provided more than $600,000 in funding to more than 200 community partners and providers through its quarterly grant program, which addresses non-medical drivers of health such as food insecurity, economic stability, housing, education, and other critical needs that affect overall health and well-being.

Applications for the Superior HealthPlan Grant Program must be completed in full and submitted online to be considered. All applications are reviewed by the Superior Grant Committee and will be awarded on a quarterly basis. Applicants will be notified of the committee's decision by the tenth business day of the month following the end of the quarter. The next application deadline is September 30.

About Superior HealthPlan
Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 3,200 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

