Superior HealthPlan Awards $24,000 in Grants to 12 Nonprofits and Providers

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), has announced the latest recipients of its quarterly community and provider grant program. The funding is targeted to address the needs of low-income neighborhoods and communities in Texas.

"Each quarter, we're proud to award grant funding to nonprofits, schools, and providers to help them better serve their communities," said Superior HealthPlan President and CEO, Mark Sanders. "There are so many organizations doing great work in Texas and we're proud to support them in those efforts."

Organization Region Served Grant Purpose Social and Health Research Center San Antonio Diabetes and obesity awareness health festival Hart Elementary - El Paso Independent School District El Paso Hart Garden Club improvements Waco Housing Authority Waco Financial support for housing authority participants Literacy Coalition of Central Texas Austin Emergency basic need help and program supplies South Texas Vocational Technical Institute McAllen Hygiene supplies for students Tyler Independent School District Head Start Tyler Uniforms for students Midland Independent School District Family Support Center Midland New kitchen supplies for students and families Coastal Bend Food Bank Corpus Christi Nutritious food boxes and hygiene supplies for seniors

Organization Region Served Grant Purpose OT for Tots El Paso New visual communication system Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center, Inc. College Station Updated electrical stimulation machine Harlingen Pediatric Services Harlingen Books for children Navarro County Ambulatory Care Association Corsicana Food vouchers for families

Since 2020, Superior has provided more than $600,000 in funding to more than 200 community partners and providers through its quarterly grant program, which addresses non-medical drivers of health such as food insecurity, economic stability, housing, education, and other critical needs that affect overall health and well-being.

Applications for the Superior HealthPlan Grant Program must be completed in full and submitted online to be considered. All applications are reviewed by the Superior Grant Committee and will be awarded on a quarterly basis. Applicants will be notified of the committee's decision by the tenth business day of the month following the end of the quarter. The next application deadline is September 30.

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 3,200 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

