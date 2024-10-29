Superior HealthPlan Awards $26,000 in Grants to 13 Nonprofits and Providers

News provided by

Superior HealthPlan

Oct 29, 2024, 07:00 ET

The funding is made available through a quarterly program open to community-based organizations and providers across Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), has announced the latest recipients of its quarterly community and provider grant program. The funding is targeted to address the needs of low-income neighborhoods and communities in Texas.

"We're proud to announce this year's final quarterly grant recipients and are proud to support these community-based organizations and providers that will use this funding to continue to make a difference in the lives of Texans," said Superior HealthPlan President and CEO, Mark Sanders. "We sincerely appreciate their dedication and look forward to working with them in the months ahead."

Community Grant Winners

Organization

Region Served

Grant Purpose

St. Philip's School and Community Center

Dallas

Food pantry for seniors

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger

El Paso

Emergency food distribution program

Go Pharr Youth Build

McAllen

Transportation to GED classes

Puentes De Cristo

McAllen

Community prenatal education classes

Joseph's Project, Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle

Amarillo

Diapers and wipes for families in need

Brittany and Devins Angels

Lubbock

Clothing closet at local middle school

Titus County Cares

Mt. Pleasant

Food 4 Kids weekend snack program

Alice Housing Authority

Corpus Christi

Cleaning supplies for low-income residents

Provider Grant Winners

Organization

Region Served

Grant Purpose

Believe Therapies

College Station, Huntsville

Therapy assessment tools for new clinic in Montgomery County

Ricardo Reyna III, MD, PLLC

El Paso

Books for child and youth enrichment

Lynn County Healthcare District

Lubbock

Tablet for clinic locations for screenings and telehealth visits

Cameron Pediatrics

Jacksonville

Purchase of refrigerator to house vaccine supplies for children

Since 2020, Superior has provided more than $620,000 in funding to more than 200 community partners and providers through its quarterly grant program, which addresses non-medical drivers of health such as food insecurity, economic stability, housing, education, and other critical needs that affect overall health and well-being.

Starting in 2025, Superior will transition from awarding grants each quarter to an annual program. Organizations and providers are invited to apply for $10,000 grants, which will be awarded in April 2025. The application deadline is March 31, 2025. Visit SuperiorHealthPlan.com/grants to learn more.

About Superior HealthPlan
Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,300 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Superior HealthPlan Launches New Assessment to Help Texans Find Community Support

Superior HealthPlan Launches New Assessment to Help Texans Find Community Support

Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), launched a new...
Superior HealthPlan Invested $43 Million in Services to Support Healthy Living

Superior HealthPlan Invested $43 Million in Services to Support Healthy Living

Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), announced today it...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Insurance

Health Insurance

Education

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics