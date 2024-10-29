Superior HealthPlan Awards $26,000 in Grants to 13 Nonprofits and Providers

The funding is made available through a quarterly program open to community-based organizations and providers across Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), has announced the latest recipients of its quarterly community and provider grant program. The funding is targeted to address the needs of low-income neighborhoods and communities in Texas.

"We're proud to announce this year's final quarterly grant recipients and are proud to support these community-based organizations and providers that will use this funding to continue to make a difference in the lives of Texans," said Superior HealthPlan President and CEO, Mark Sanders. "We sincerely appreciate their dedication and look forward to working with them in the months ahead."

Community Grant Winners

Provider Grant Winners

Organization Region Served Grant Purpose Believe Therapies College Station, Huntsville Therapy assessment tools for new clinic in Montgomery County Ricardo Reyna III, MD, PLLC El Paso Books for child and youth enrichment Lynn County Healthcare District Lubbock Tablet for clinic locations for screenings and telehealth visits Cameron Pediatrics Jacksonville Purchase of refrigerator to house vaccine supplies for children

Since 2020, Superior has provided more than $620,000 in funding to more than 200 community partners and providers through its quarterly grant program, which addresses non-medical drivers of health such as food insecurity, economic stability, housing, education, and other critical needs that affect overall health and well-being.

Starting in 2025, Superior will transition from awarding grants each quarter to an annual program. Organizations and providers are invited to apply for $10,000 grants, which will be awarded in April 2025. The application deadline is March 31, 2025. Visit SuperiorHealthPlan.com/grants to learn more.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,300 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan