Superior HealthPlan Commemorates 25-year Anniversary by Awarding $25,000 Grant to NAMI El Paso

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), announced today that National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) El Paso has been awarded a $25,000 grant in recognition of Superior's 25-year anniversary celebration. The funding will be used to help support the mental health needs of children and youth in the El Paso area.

"Since 1999, Superior has provided health care to Texans in need," said Mark Sanders, president and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. "And to celebrate 25 years of serving local communities, we are proud to present NAMI El Paso with this special anniversary grant award that will help them support the El Paso community and continue to make a tangible difference in the lives of Texans."

Superior has provided more than $600,000 in grant funding to hundreds of community organizations and providers since 2020, helping support some of the most vulnerable populations in the state. The Superior HealthPlan Anniversary Grant Award, the first of its kind, offered community organizations and schools across Texas an opportunity to apply for funding. An internal committee then identified ten finalists and the winning organization was selected by employees.

"We are grateful to be the recipient of this grant as Superior HealthPlan celebrates their 25th anniversary in Texas," said Isidro Torres, executive director of NAMI El Paso. "We are excited to be able to expand our work in education for youth mental health as well as support individuals and families through their mental health journey."

NAMI El Paso has widened their influence since opening their doors in 1986, evolving from a small grassroots group into a vital part of the community's mental health support system. NAMI El Paso offers programs designed to meet the diverse needs of the community, including peer-led support groups, educational programs, and advocacy initiatives.

With the funding, NAMI El Paso will expand its reach among El Paso-area youth with free, evidence-based, 50-minute learning sessions designed for middle and high school students. These sessions will serve as a targeted opportunity to teach youth about mental health conditions through a brief presentation, short videos, and personal testimony from a young adult who describes their mental health journey and empowers others to do the same.

Superior's 25-year anniversary grant initiative was in addition to other grant awards the company provides each year. Organizations and providers are invited to apply for $10,000 grants, which will be awarded in April 2025. The application deadline is March 31, 2025. Visit SuperiorHealthPlan.com/grants to learn more.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 3,200 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

About NAMI El Paso

NAMI El Paso was founded in 1986 by families who recognized the urgent need for mental health support in the community. Since its inception, the organization has been deeply committed to providing accessible mental health resources, support, and education to individuals and families in the El Paso area. NAMI remains committed to its mission of providing advocacy, education, support, and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental health conditions can build better lives.

