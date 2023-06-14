Superior HealthPlan Encourages Texans to Find Support During National PTSD Awareness Month

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At any given time, approximately 8% of people in the U.S. are living with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. That's more than 24 million people – and about 2.3 million in Texas alone. In recognition of National PTSD Awareness Month in June, Superior HealthPlan encourages Texans to learn about PTSD and how to seek help, whether for themselves or their loved ones.

According to the National Institutes of Health, PTSD is a disorder that develops in some people who have experienced a shocking, scary, or dangerous event. Anyone – at any age – can develop PTSD. This includes people who have served in the military and those who have experienced or witnessed a physical or sexual assault, abuse, accident, disaster, or other serious events.

Common symptoms of PTSD include:

Intrusive memories such as recurrent memories of the event, nightmares, or emotional distress.

Avoiding thinking or talking about the event or avoiding places or people that remind you of the event.

Negative changes in thinking and mood such as negative thoughts about oneself, hopelessness for the future, and difficulty maintaining relationships.

Changes in physical or emotional reactions which include being easily startled, increased anger, or self-destructive behavior such as overuse of substances.

"As we pause to recognize PTSD Awareness Month, we want to make sure Texans know that help is available and they don't have to deal with PTSD alone," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior HealthPlan. "We encourage any Texan who's dealing with PTSD or another mental health issue to talk their doctor or someone they trust so they can start getting the care and support they need."

There are two primary treatments for PTSD: psychotherapy and medications. As a leading managed care organization in Texas, Superior HealthPlan also has multiple programs and resources to help people who have PTSD and other behavioral health needs. These include:

myStrength – This is a free online tool for Superior members and is available 24/7. It offers personalized resources to help take charge of mental health. Learning to use myStrength's tools can help members overcome the challenges they face.

Teladoc – This virtual option is available for all Superior members and offers 24/7 access to healthcare services, including behavioral health services.

MedArrive & Brave Health – Announced last year, this joint initiative provides in-home care and identifies certain Medicaid members who have complex care needs that may benefit from behavioral health support.

Additionally, Superior employees have trained hundreds of in-network providers on Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT), an evidence-based treatment for children impacted by trauma. This is especially important as Superior provides Medicaid coverage for all children and youth in Texas foster care, approximately 90% of whom have been exposed to trauma.

For help with PTSD, Superior members can call Member Services at the number on the back of their ID card or find support at SuperiorHealthPlan.findhelp.com. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or use the Lifeline Chat. Services are free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day.

