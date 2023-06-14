Superior HealthPlan Encourages Texans to Find Support During National PTSD Awareness Month

News provided by

Superior HealthPlan

14 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At any given time, approximately 8% of people in the U.S. are living with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. That's more than 24 million people – and about 2.3 million in Texas alone. In recognition of National PTSD Awareness Month in June, Superior HealthPlan encourages Texans to learn about PTSD and how to seek help, whether for themselves or their loved ones.

According to the National Institutes of Health, PTSD is a disorder that develops in some people who have experienced a shocking, scary, or dangerous event. Anyone – at any age – can develop PTSD. This includes people who have served in the military and those who have experienced or witnessed a physical or sexual assault, abuse, accident, disaster, or other serious events.

Common symptoms of PTSD include:

  • Intrusive memories such as recurrent memories of the event, nightmares, or emotional distress.
  • Avoiding thinking or talking about the event or avoiding places or people that remind you of the event.
  • Negative changes in thinking and mood such as negative thoughts about oneself, hopelessness for the future, and difficulty maintaining relationships.
  • Changes in physical or emotional reactions which include being easily startled, increased anger, or self-destructive behavior such as overuse of substances.

"As we pause to recognize PTSD Awareness Month, we want to make sure Texans know that help is available and they don't have to deal with PTSD alone," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior HealthPlan. "We encourage any Texan who's dealing with PTSD or another mental health issue to talk their doctor or someone they trust so they can start getting the care and support they need."

There are two primary treatments for PTSD: psychotherapy and medications. As a leading managed care organization in Texas, Superior HealthPlan also has multiple programs and resources to help people who have PTSD and other behavioral health needs. These include:

  • myStrength – This is a free online tool for Superior members and is available 24/7. It offers personalized resources to help take charge of mental health. Learning to use myStrength's tools can help members overcome the challenges they face.
  • Teladoc – This virtual option is available for all Superior members and offers 24/7 access to healthcare services, including behavioral health services.
  • MedArrive & Brave Health – Announced last year, this joint initiative provides in-home care and identifies certain Medicaid members who have complex care needs that may benefit from behavioral health support.

Additionally, Superior employees have trained hundreds of in-network providers on Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT), an evidence-based treatment for children impacted by trauma. This is especially important as Superior provides Medicaid coverage for all children and youth in Texas foster care, approximately 90% of whom have been exposed to trauma.

For help with PTSD, Superior members can call Member Services at the number on the back of their ID card or find support at SuperiorHealthPlan.findhelp.com. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or use the Lifeline Chat. Services are free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day.

About Superior HealthPlan 
Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 3,100 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan

Also from this source

Superior HealthPlan Promoting Virtual Care During Mental Health Awareness Month

Houston's UT Physicians Multispecialty - The Heights Named a Foster Care Center of Excellence by Superior HealthPlan

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.