Superior HealthPlan Encourages Texans to get Vaccinated in Response to Tripledemic

Annual Fluvention® program educates members about the dangers of flu, especially when combined with COVID and RSV

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With cold and flu season underway, Superior HealthPlan, a managed care company that delivers quality health care in Texas and a subsidiary of Centene Corporation, is encouraging Texans to get vaccinated and learn about potential health risks through its annual Fluvention® program. While contracting the flu can be dangerous, the risk of serious illness is higher this year when combined with the threat COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), collectively known as the "tripledemic."

"Every flu season is unique and, this year, there are concerns with not only the flu, but also with COVID-19 and RSV," said Superior HealthPlan Chief Medical Director Dr. David Harmon. "While it may seem early, it takes two weeks after getting a vaccine for the antibodies that protect against a virus to fully develop, so it's best to act early."

Vaccination is the first step in protecting oneself against all three viruses. Below is more information about each vaccine:

FLU: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recent studies show the flu vaccine reduces the risk of illness by up to 60% . Additionally, in 2019-2020, the vaccine prevented 7.5 million flu illnesses and an estimated 105,000 flu-related hospitalizations.

COVID-19: In recent weeks, there has been a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths . In the U.S. alone, more than 1.1 million people have died from the virus since 2020, but the vaccine has shown to decrease severe complications when contracting the virus.

RSV: In August, a new RSV vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration, which is available for pregnant individuals, young children, and older adults, to reduce the risk or even prevent RSV. This virus is especially dangerous for babies 12 months and younger as well as those 60 years of age and older.

Superior's Fluvention® program offers resources at no cost to help Texans understand the importance of the flu shot, the risks of contracting the flu, and other preventive measures. The initiative strives to increase vaccination rates for the flu and other viruses, especially for high-risk populations, by delivering targeted messaging through direct mail, phone calls, texting, social media, and local events.

For all three viruses, vaccination and practicing good hygiene, like washing hands and covering coughs, are key to prevention. Superior members can receive vaccines at no cost through their doctor or participating pharmacy. While everyone should get vaccinated, the CDC notes it's especially important for the following groups who are at higher risk for complications:

Women who are pregnant.

Children younger than age 5, but especially children younger than age 2.

People 60 years of age and older.

People with certain chronic medical conditions.

For more information about Superior's Fluvention® program, visit SuperiorHealthPlan.com/flu.

