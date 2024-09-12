Superior HealthPlan Invested $43 Million in Services to Support Healthy Living

The extra benefits are in addition to regular Medicaid and CHIP coverage, helping support low-income individuals and families across the state.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), announced today it invested $43.3 million in extra Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) benefits from 2019 through 2023. Known as Value-added Services, the extra benefits help provide additional support for low-income families and individuals across all 254 Texas counties.

"For 25 years, Superior HealthPlan has looked for ways to support our members by providing them with extra benefits not covered by Medicaid or CHIP," said President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan, Mark Sanders. "This investment is yet another example of how we do more for our members to improve the health of each individual we serve."

Value-added Services* from Superior include a variety of extra benefits that are designed to promote healthy behaviors. *Restrictions and limitations may apply.

These extra benefits include:

Up to $250 annually in extra dental benefits for pregnant members who are 21 and over. This includes a routine exam and cleanings, x-rays and fluoride application.

Up to $35 per year for an annual school or sports physical for members 4 to 18 years old. The physical must be provided by a contracted Superior provider.

Up to $30 every quarter, per member, for commonly used over-the-counter items. These can be mailed directly to a member's home or bought at participating stores.

An Asthma Care Management program that provides support to help reduce asthma attacks. Participating members get an allergy-free mattress cover and pillowcase once every 2 years.

A Joy for All™ battery-operated plush companion pet for members enrolled in Behavioral Health Disease Management for at least 30 days.

Over a five-year period, nearly half of spending – or $15.5 million – for Value-added Services was on vision care. Superior spent another $12 million on over-the-counter items, $11 million on dental care, and $2.5 million on sports physicals.

"Medicaid and CHIP coverage is a lifeline for millions of Texans each year," said Superior's Senior Vice President of Population Health & Clinical Operations, Dr. Susan Mills. "We're proud to add on to those benefits with these Value-added Services because we know they make a real difference in people's lives."

Value-added Services are updated each year on September 1. To see a full list, visit SuperiorHealthPlan.com/VAS.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 3,200 employees throughout the state. Superior is a company of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

