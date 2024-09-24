Superior HealthPlan Launches New Assessment to Help Texans Find Community Support

The new approach will link more members to local services that address barriers to care such as lack of transportation, housing, and food.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), launched a new screening tool this month to help Texans more easily access community resources. The assessment, which will measure barriers to healthcare known as non-medical drivers of health, is aimed at connecting members with transportation, housing, food, education, and other support that can impact their overall well-being.

"This screening will be conducted by our clinical team so they can identify a member's immediate needs and where to find support as soon as possible," said Dr. Susan Mills, senior vice president of population health and clinical outcomes at Superior HealthPlan. "Once complete, our team will follow up with the member to ensure they received the services and then incorporate those needs into their overall plan of care."

The screening tool, which launched on September 1, is now part of a health risk assessment that members with complex care needs are already receiving once becoming a Superior HealthPlan member and annually thereafter. After completing the assessment, Superior HealthPlan employees will assist members with finding community resources through superiorhealthplan.findhelp.com, an online portal currently available to any Texan in need of finding free or reduced-cost services including medical care, food, and job training resources.

Since January 2024, more than 800 Superior HealthPlan members have found the support they need through the FindHelp platform, which is on track to nearly triple the number of members who found assistance in 2023. The new assessment is expected to drastically increase the utilization of the online resource.

"This is local healthcare at its best," said Mills. "Because our employees live in the same communities as our members, they're better able to find resources and address barriers to care. We're proud of this new assessment tool because we know it will make an incredible difference in people's lives."

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 3,200 employees throughout the state. Superior is a company of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

