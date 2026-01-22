Superior HealthPlan Names CommUnityCare and Dell Children's as First Austin Providers to Earn Foster Care Distinction

Austin-based Superior HealthPlan now has thirteen Foster Care Centers of Excellence in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and a Centene company (NYSE: CNC), has designated CommUnityCare Health Centers and Dell Children's Medical Group Primary Care Pediatrics Mueller and Cedar Park as the twelfth and thirteenth providers in Texas to be named Foster Care Centers of Excellence. The two providers are the first in the Austin area to earn the distinction for providing quality program initiatives that support children and youth in foster care.

"Superior is proud to welcome CommUnityCare and Dell Children's to our growing list of Foster Care Centers of Excellence across Texas," said Dr. Susan Mills, Sr. Vice President of Population Health & Clinical Operations at Superior. "Children and youth in foster care deserve seamless access to comprehensive health care and essential support services. These partnerships will strengthen our network and advance our commitment to deliver the highest quality care to those who need it most."

Launched in 2017, Superior's Foster Care Center of Excellence program is designed to raise the level of care received by foster care members in the STAR Health Medicaid program. To qualify, providers must meet more than 30 criteria, including quality improvement initiatives, program processes, and staff requirements.

"Children and youth in foster care often face complex health and social challenges, and access to consistent, high-quality care is critical," said Nicholas Yagoda, MD, CommUnityCare Health Centers Chief Executive Officer. "We are honored to be recognized as a Superior Foster Care Center of Excellence. This designation reflects the commitment CommUnityCare Health Centers has made to meet children where they are, remove barriers to care, and ensure families and caregivers across Central Texas can access comprehensive, coordinated services that support long-term health and stability."

"We are honored to be recognized as a Superior Foster Care Center of Excellence in Austin," said Dr. Alefiyah Malbari, Division Chief of Ambulatory Pediatrics at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin and Chief, Dell Children's Medical Group Primary Care Pediatrics Mueller and Cedar Park. "This designation reflects our unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive, high-quality healthcare and support services to children and youth in foster care, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen this vital program."

CommUnityCare Health Centers operates more than 30 federally qualified health centers across Central Texas, delivering comprehensive primary care, dental, and behavioral health services to children and families throughout the region. CommUnityCare Health Centers serves patients regardless of insurance status or ability to pay, making it possible for individuals and families to access care when and where they need it, and to establish a consistent medical home with coordinated, trauma-informed services.

In 2024, the organization cared for more than 143,000 patients across the region, many of whom face economic and language barriers to care. The focus CommUnityCare Health Centers has on quality and safety is reflected in national recognition from the Health Resources and Services Administration. In 2024, CommUnityCare Health Centers received a Silver Badge placing the organization in the top 20% nationally for clinical quality. The CommUnityCare Health Centers mission is especially critical for children and youth in foster care, who often require stable, coordinated care teams to support their physical, behavioral, and emotional well-being.

Dell Children's Medical Group Primary Care Pediatrics Mueller and Cedar Park serves as a primary care home for children in the community from infancy through teenage years and provides compassionate, family-centered care, including routine well-child checks, complex condition management, and care for unexpected, minor illnesses and injuries. The practice focuses on personalized care, addressing physical, developmental, mental health, social-emotional, and other needs families have.

In collaboration with Dell Children's Medical Center and as a partner clinic with UT Health Austin, the practice prioritizes the delivery of evidence-based medicine and teaching the next generation of physicians while also seamlessly connecting patients to a broader network of pediatric specialty care when needed.

With the addition of CommUnityCare Health Centers and Dell Children's Medical Group Primary Care Pediatrics Mueller and Cedar Park, Superior now has thirteen Foster Care Centers of Excellence in Texas:

To learn more, review Superior's Foster Care Centers of Excellence .

About Superior HealthPlan

For more than 25 years, Superior HealthPlan has offered high-quality health care to Texans, and is now a leading managed care company providing services to 2 million people. Committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,600 employees throughout the state. Since 2020, Superior has contributed $12.3 million in grants, sponsorships, and employee giving, helping support low-income communities. Superior is a company of Centene , a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com .

About CommUnityCare

Central Texas Community Health Centers, dba CommUnityCare, is a 501.c.3 tax-exempt charitable corporation operating a network of 30+ federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) in Central Texas. Our mission is to strengthen the health and well-being of the communities we serve. The services at CommUnityCare Health Centers are available regardless of insurance status or household income. For more information, please visit https://communitycaretx.org.

About Ascension Texas

Serving Texas for more than 120 years, Ascension operates 13 hospitals and 222 sites of care, employing 16,000 associates across Central Texas. Ascension operates Ascension Providence in Waco and Ascension Seton, which includes Dell Children's Medical Center, the region's only comprehensive children's hospital and pediatric Level I trauma center, and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, the region's only Level I trauma center for adults. Ascension Seton partners with Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin and shares a common vision of transforming healthcare through a focus on quality and value. Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. On average, Ascension provides $540 million annually in charity care and community benefit across Central Texas. Visit www.ascension.org and www.dellchildrens.org .

