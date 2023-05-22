Superior HealthPlan Promoting Virtual Care During Mental Health Awareness Month

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan helped more than 110,000 members in Texas secure behavioral health services – virtually – in 2022. As Texans take time to recognize Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Superior is committed to sharing behavioral health resources and programs that may be available for low-income individuals no matter where they are in the state.

"For the more than 2 million members we serve, our goal is to provide the individualized care that best meets their needs," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director for Superior HealthPlan. "Expanding access to virtual care, in particular behavioral health support, is one of the best ways we can do this as it allows our members to have flexibility and choice in the care they receive."

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, about 20 percent of adults and 17 percent of children in the U.S. experience a mental illness each year. While those numbers are similar across the country, the risk of suicide is much higher in rural areas, making access to virtual care a critical step in addressing the mental health needs of Texans.

"Approximately 70 percent of Primary Care Providers and specialists in Superior's network offer healthcare services virtually," said Tracy Rico, Director of Virtual Care at Superior. "That has been especially important for Texans who live in rural areas of the state and may not always be able to see a doctor or specialist in person."

Superior has multiple partnerships and programs that provide access to behavioral health services – virtually – to members across Texas. These include:

Teladoc – This virtual option is available for all Superior members and offers 24/7 access to healthcare services.

eFamilyCare – Superior expanded this partnership this year to more Medicaid and CHIP members, which offers telehealth for family caregivers as they support high-risk, chronically ill adults and children with special needs.

MedArrive & Brave Health – Announced last year, this joint initiative provides in-home care and identifies certain Medicaid members who have complex care needs that may benefit from virtual behavioral health support.

Additionally, Superior has invested $150,000 in partnerships with Connected Nation and C3HIE to conduct studies that will identify the broadband needs and potential solutions for expanding access to healthcare for Texans who live in rural counties. The goals of the program are to support providers who may need help offering virtual care and to increase access to virtual services for the residents in those areas.

Superior members can learn more about behavioral health services here. For information about virtual care at Superior, visit SuperiorHealthPlan.com/telehealth.

