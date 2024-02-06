Superior HealthPlan Recognized as a Best Place for Working Parents® in Texas

Superior's family-friendly policies include workplace flexibility, parental and caregiver leave.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), today announced it has been named a Best Place for Working Parents® for a fourth consecutive year. This designation is supported by Early Matters Greater Austin, a joint initiative from United Way for Greater Austin and E3 Alliance.

"Supporting working parents with family-friendly policies, benefits, and resources continues to be a priority for our organization," said Superior HealthPlan president and CEO, Mark Sanders. "This designation represents our commitment to that approach, one that I believe allows us to elevate our ability to provide quality healthcare to the nearly two million people we serve across Texas."

Superior was recognized in 2019 as a Family-Friendly Workplace, one of the first 30 organizations in Austin to receive the honor. Ever since, Superior has been named a Best Place for Working Parents®, adding multiple benefits aimed at further supporting employees:

Parental & Caregiver Leave. Introduced in 2023, this expanded benefit allows employees who give birth up to 14 weeks of parental leave – fully paid – and up to 6 weeks of paid leave to care for a child, spouse, domestic partner, or parent.

Introduced in 2023, this expanded benefit allows employees who give birth up to 14 weeks of parental leave – fully paid – and up to 6 weeks of paid leave to care for a child, spouse, domestic partner, or parent. Workplace Flexibility. Since March 2020 , Superior has maintained remote and hybrid work arrangements to support employees, with more than 90% of staff working remotely full-time.

Since , Superior has maintained remote and hybrid work arrangements to support employees, with more than 90% of staff working remotely full-time. Adoption Reimbursement Program. For parents adopting a child, Superior will reimburse up to $7,500 per adoption for eligible expenses, with a maximum of three adoptions per family.

For parents adopting a child, Superior will reimburse up to per adoption for eligible expenses, with a maximum of three adoptions per family. Volunteering. All full-time employees have 8 hours of Community Impact time each year, a paid benefit employees may use to volunteer at an organization that aligns with their interests.

All full-time employees have 8 hours of Community Impact time each year, a paid benefit employees may use to volunteer at an organization that aligns with their interests. Healthy Programs. Whether managing diabetes, addressing joint and muscle pain, or rewarding employees for healthy activities, Centene offers benefits to support good health.

To learn more, visit https://bestplace4workingparents.com/.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,200 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan