Superior HealthPlan Recognized as a Best Place for Working Parents® in Texas
06 Feb, 2024, 07:03 ET
Superior's family-friendly policies include workplace flexibility, parental and caregiver leave.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), today announced it has been named a Best Place for Working Parents® for a fourth consecutive year. This designation is supported by Early Matters Greater Austin, a joint initiative from United Way for Greater Austin and E3 Alliance.
"Supporting working parents with family-friendly policies, benefits, and resources continues to be a priority for our organization," said Superior HealthPlan president and CEO, Mark Sanders. "This designation represents our commitment to that approach, one that I believe allows us to elevate our ability to provide quality healthcare to the nearly two million people we serve across Texas."
Superior was recognized in 2019 as a Family-Friendly Workplace, one of the first 30 organizations in Austin to receive the honor. Ever since, Superior has been named a Best Place for Working Parents®, adding multiple benefits aimed at further supporting employees:
- Parental & Caregiver Leave. Introduced in 2023, this expanded benefit allows employees who give birth up to 14 weeks of parental leave – fully paid – and up to 6 weeks of paid leave to care for a child, spouse, domestic partner, or parent.
- Workplace Flexibility. Since March 2020, Superior has maintained remote and hybrid work arrangements to support employees, with more than 90% of staff working remotely full-time.
- Adoption Reimbursement Program. For parents adopting a child, Superior will reimburse up to $7,500 per adoption for eligible expenses, with a maximum of three adoptions per family.
- Volunteering. All full-time employees have 8 hours of Community Impact time each year, a paid benefit employees may use to volunteer at an organization that aligns with their interests.
- Healthy Programs. Whether managing diabetes, addressing joint and muscle pain, or rewarding employees for healthy activities, Centene offers benefits to support good health.
To learn more, visit https://bestplace4workingparents.com/.
About Superior HealthPlan
Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,200 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.
SOURCE Superior HealthPlan
Share this article