Superior HealthPlan Designates Three Texas Providers as Mental Health Rehabilitation and Targeted Case Management Centers of Excellence

The New Program Recognizes Multi-specialty Providers that Deliver High-quality Behavioral Health Services

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan has designated three Texas providers as Mental Health Rehabilitation (MHR) and Targeted Case Management (TCM) Centers of Excellence. The new program recognizes multi-specialty groups, also known as Non‑Local Mental Health Authority (Non‑LMHA) providers, that consistently meet elevated standards for clinical quality, compliance, and coordinated care delivery. The designation allows the providers to offer more streamlined care for children and youth in Texas who have complex behavioral health needs and are covered by Medicaid.

Following an application process, the following providers are the first to receive the designation:

"We're proud to recognize these three providers as our first MHR/TCM Centers of Excellence," said Dr. Rutu Ezhuthachan, Chief Medical Officer for Superior HealthPlan. "Their work reflects a strong commitment to trauma-informed care with a focus on delivering meaningful outcomes. The new initiative reflects Superior's broader strategy to strengthen behavioral health networks, promote system integrity, and ensure sustainable access to high‑quality care for our most vulnerable populations."

As part of the MHR/TCM Centers of Excellence application process, providers underwent a structured review process, reflecting sustained compliance with state requirements and health plan expectations. In all, there were 15 total applicants for the inaugural designation.

Arrow Child & Family Ministries

Arrow delivers MHR and TCM services for children impacted by trauma and their caregivers. Using evidence‑based, community‑centered approaches, Arrow provides skills training, crisis support, medication training and support, parenting and life skills education, and individualized therapeutic services to promote stability and healing. Arrow provides behavioral health services in and around Amarillo, Austin, Beaumont, Brownwood, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, McAllen, San Antonio, Tyler, and Waco, partnering closely with caregivers, child welfare stakeholders, and managed care organizations, including Superior HealthPlan, to deliver coordinated and medically necessary care.

"Arrow is proud to be named one of the inaugural MHR/TCM Centers of Excellence," said Scott Lundy, CEO of Arrow Child & Family Ministries. "This designation reflects our longstanding and strong partnership with Superior HealthPlan and strengthens our ability to serve children and families across Texas with greater coordination and efficiency. We are grateful for our partnership with Superior HealthPlan."

CK Family Services

CK Family Services' Children's Mental and Behavioral Health (CMBH) program delivers MHR and TCM services for children and families experiencing complex behavioral health challenges. Through MHR services, qualified mental health professionals provide skills training and development for children aged three and older in home, school, community, and telehealth settings. TCM services coordinate care across medical, behavioral health, educational, and social systems to ensure children and caregivers receive support aligned with assessed needs. MHR and TCM services are provided throughout North and Central Texas, with a primary focus on the Dallas–Fort Worth area.

"We are honored to be recognized by Superior HealthPlan as an MHR/TCM Center of Excellence," said Daniel Lund, CEO of CK Family Services. "This designation reflects the dedication of our Children's Mental and Behavioral Health team to delivering high-quality, coordinated care for children and families facing complex behavioral health challenges. At CK Family Services, we believe expert support can promote stability, strengthen families, and create better long-term outcomes for the children we serve."

Pathways Youth and Family Services

Pathways' Mosaic Behavioral Health program has provided evidence‑based and trauma‑informed mental health services across Texas since 1998. Mosaic offers a comprehensive array of services including individual and family therapy, child and adolescent psychiatry, skills training, assessments, and TCM to support children and youth with complex behavioral health needs. Pathways serves Medicaid‑insured clients statewide, with in‑person services available in Abilene, Austin, Dallas–Fort Worth, Houston, Odessa, and San Antonio, as well as telehealth services accessible throughout Texas.

"We are honored to be recognized for the impact Pathways has made in the lives of children and families over the years," Tina Amberboy, President & CEO of Pathways Youth and Family Services. "As one of the earliest providers of these services, this designation reflects the consistency, compassion, and clinical excellence our team brings every day. Most importantly, it allows us to remove barriers to care and ensure that youth, especially those in foster care, can access timely, high-quality support when it matters most."

About Superior HealthPlan

For more than 25 years, Superior HealthPlan has offered high-quality health care to Texans, and is now a leading managed care company providing services to more than 1.5 million people. Committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,700 employees throughout the state. Since 2020, Superior has contributed $12.3 million in grants, sponsorships, and employee giving, helping support low-income communities. Superior is a company of Centene, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

About Arrow Child & Family Ministries

Arrow Child & Family Ministries is a Texas‑based nonprofit organization that has served children and families for more than 30 years through foster care, behavioral health services, and coordinated case management. Founded in 1992, Arrow operates in alignment with its mission of Helping Kids and Strengthening Families, with a focus on keeping children safe, supported, and connected to families. Learn more at https://arrow.org/Texas.

About CK Family Services

CK Family Services is a community‑based nonprofit organization providing child welfare and behavioral health services within the Texas child welfare system. Guided by a mission to enhance the physical, emotional, and spiritual well‑being of at‑risk children and families, CK Family Services delivers coordinated, family‑centered programming that promotes stability, permanency, and long‑term well‑being. Learn more at https://www.ckfamilyservices.org.

About Pathways Youth and Family Services

Pathways Youth and Family Services is a community‑based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization specializing in foster care, adoption, residential care, and behavioral health services. Founded by foster parents in 1992, Pathways is guided by its mission of transforming lives, families, and communities through integrated support that helps children and families heal, build resilience, and develop healthy relationships. Learn more at https://pathwaystx.org.

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan