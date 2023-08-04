Superior HealthPlan Sponsors Back-to-School Fairs, Enabling Families to Prioritize Health and Wellness

Fairs held in San Antonio, Uvalde and Waco will connect students and their families with wellness checkups, vaccinations and school supplies at no cost

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of children in Texas prepare for another school year, Superior HealthPlan, a managed care company that delivers quality health care in Texas and a subsidiary of Centene Corporation, is enabling parents and caregivers to make health and wellness a priority ahead of the new school year. This includes sponsoring back-to-school fairs that facilitate access to vital resources, offering opportunities to renew Medicaid benefits, and connecting families with additional resources in their community.

Back-to-School Fairs

Texans are encouraged to attend back-to-school fairs in their area, many of which offer wellness checkups, vaccinations, and school supplies at no cost. Superior HealthPlan is sponsoring or participating in several events across the state, including three in Central and South Texas:

San Antonio : August 5 – Superior is one of several sponsors for the 2 nd Annual Back-to-School Bash held at AT&T Center in San Antonio , home of the San Antonio Spurs. The event, scheduled from 2 – 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 5 , will feature back-to-school items and a lot more.

– Superior is one of several sponsors for the 2 Annual Back-to-School Bash held at AT&T Center in , home of the San Antonio Spurs. The event, scheduled from 2 – 5 p.m. on , will feature back-to-school items and a lot more. Waco : August 5 – Superior is sponsoring Family Fest, held exclusively for Waco Independent School District students and their families. Attendees can receive school supplies, immunizations, food and more, from 9 a.m. – noon on Saturday, August 5 , at University High School.

– Superior is sponsoring Family Fest, held exclusively for Waco Independent School District students and their families. Attendees can receive school supplies, immunizations, food and more, from – noon on , at University High School. Uvalde : August 11 – As a primary sponsor, Superior is joining the 22nd Annual Wellness Fair hosted by Community Health Development, Inc. Attendees can receive back-to-school supplies, health checkups, and other items. It's from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, August 11 , at the Uvalde County Fairplex.

Renew Medicaid Benefits

As part of these back-to-school fairs, Superior will help families understand how to renew their Medicaid benefits, an important process that can help children get access to the healthcare resources they need when starting the new school year.

On April 1, 2023, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission began reaching out to Medicaid recipients to renew their eligibility through a process called Medicaid redetermination. When it's time to renew, members will receive a yellow envelope in the mail that says Action Required in red. They can also log in to their account at YourTexasBenefits.com and click "Select Details" to renew their coverage.

"The beginning of the school year is an exciting time for children and their families and is also the perfect time to complete health checkups or catch up on vaccinations," said President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan, Mark Sanders. "By renewing Medicaid coverage, parents can ensure their children have access to the comprehensive physical and behavioral health services they need to start the school year."

Additional Resources

At any time, Texans can also find the resources they need to receive the best possible care and support through Superior's partnership with "findhelp," which connects individuals to resources in their community such as food, transportation, education, and health. Visit SuperiorHealthPlan.com/findhelp to learn more.

For additional support, Superior members who may need assistance or resources for their children this school year can call Member Services at the number on the back of their ID card.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,100 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

