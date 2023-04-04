Superior HealthPlan STAR+PLUS Medicare-Medicaid Plan (MMP) Rated by Members as One of the Top Plans in the Country

SAN ANTONIO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Superior HealthPlan STAR+PLUS Medicare-Medicaid Plan (MMP) is one of only four plans across the country to earn a score of at least 90 out of 100 during an annual survey administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The survey measures consumer experience, including the accessibility to and quality of health-care services. This marks the third year the plan has ranked in the top 10 nationally.

"Providing quality healthcare to the more than 2 million members we serve remains our top priority," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior HealthPlan. "This survey, which is based on feedback directly from our members, clearly shows that Superior is committed to providing quality and comprehensive healthcare to Texans."

CMS annually conducts a survey of MMP consumer feedback, which includes the Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) survey. In early 2022, surveys were sent to a sample of MMP enrollees who have at least six months of continuous enrollment, asking them to evaluate their health-care experience.

As part of the survey, respondents are asked to rate their health plan. Based on that feedback, Superior tied for the highest overall rating among health plans with a 90 out of 100 and was the only plan from Texas in the top 10.

Superior STAR+PLUS MMP is available to individuals in Bexar, Dallas, and Hidalgo Counties who are 21 or older, have both Medicare Part A and Medicare Part B, are eligible for Medicaid, and have a physical or mental health disability, or qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) waiver services.

For more information on the MAPD CAHPS survey, visit http://www.ma-pdpcahps.org/. For more details about Superior STAR+PLUS MMP, visit https://mmp.superiorhealthplan.com/.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care options throughout Texas, including Superior STAR+PLUS MMP. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,000 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

About CAHPS

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is committed to measuring and reporting information from the consumer perspective for Medicare Advantage (MA) and Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) contracts. The Medicare Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS®) surveys are sponsored by CMS. The surveys provide information to Medicare beneficiaries on the quality of health services provided through MA and Medicare and Part D programs. For more information about the CAHPS Project, please go to http://go.cms.gov/cahps .

Superior HealthPlan STAR+PLUS Medicare-Medicaid Plan (MMP) is a health plan that contracts with both Medicare and Texas Medicaid to provide benefits of both programs to enrollees.

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan