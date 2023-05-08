Superior HealthPlan Supports Youth During Children's Mental Health Acceptance Week

AUSTIN, Texas, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Children's Mental Health Acceptance Week, from May 7-13, Superior HealthPlan is shining a spotlight on the importance of caring for every child's mental health and the essential role that positive mental health plays in a child's overall development.

Approximately 1 in 5 children in the U.S. experience a mental health disorder. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ADHD, anxiety, behavior problems, and depression are the most commonly diagnosed mental health disorders in children. These, along with learning and developmental disabilities, autism, and risk factors like substance use and self-harm, can affect how children learn, behave, or handle their emotions.

Superior recognizes the impact of mental health on overall wellbeing, and continues to offer many programs and initiatives that support mental health:

Mental Health Targeted Case Management (MH-TCM). Superior can help members get better access to care and community support services through Mental Health Targeted Case Management, which provides support for members with severe mental illness as well as behavioral or emotional problems.

myStrength. This online tool is available 24/7 and can offer personalized resources for Superior members at no cost to help improve their mood. Through myStrength, members can access wellness resources, self-help tools, online health trackers, and personalized activities.

Discharge Toolkit. Superior's Discharge Toolkit has useful tools for members, including a wellness plan and medical journal as well as a list of common behavioral disorders and tips to help members talk with friends and family about mental illness.

"At Superior, we are committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of children and families to equip them with the tools and skills they need to manage and care for their mental health," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior HealthPlan. "Our young people are the future of healthy, strong communities, and we aim to provide evidence-based solutions to help them thrive."

To support the mental health and wellbeing of children, Superior encourages parents and caregivers to take the following steps:

Learn about the importance of mental wellbeing and its effect on overall health. Being aware of your own mental health can help you recognize the signs of mental health concerns in yourself, children, and family.

Being aware of your own mental health can help you recognize the signs of mental health concerns in yourself, children, and family. Check in with your child. The simple act of talking can relieve stress and anxiety. Regularly connecting with your child and encouraging them to express their emotions will help establish a belief in your child that it is okay to have difficult feelings and to talk through emotions.

The simple act of talking can relieve stress and anxiety. Regularly connecting with your child and encouraging them to express their emotions will help establish a belief in your child that it is okay to have difficult feelings and to talk through emotions. Establish early and consistent routine medical visits for your child. Identifying symptoms early can help prevent mental health issues. Consistent medical visits are necessary to support positive health outcomes.

Identifying symptoms early can help prevent mental health issues. Consistent medical visits are necessary to support positive health outcomes. Engage in community and education support systems. Talk with others who frequently interact with your child to keep updated on your child's behavior when not at home and learn about resources available in your local community.

To learn about Superior's behavioral health programs, visit this page on the Superior website.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 3,000 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

SOURCE Superior HealthPlan