Superior Labs Announced as Official Supplement Sponsor of USA Pickleball

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Pickleball announced today that Superior Labs has become the official Nutritional Supplements sponsor of the USA Pickleball. Superior Labs, which makes supplements that support healthy aging, will provide financial support to USA Pickleball and promotional pricing to USA Pickleball players and fans.

Superior Labs bottles and pills with tagline. Superior Labs- keep going, push harder, and never surrender to aches and pains

"USA Pickleball members choose an active lifestyle and want to feel great doing it - even when everyday aches and pains get in the way. We're excited to partner with USA Pickleball to help their players and fans stay healthy and are especially proud to support the continued growth of this great game," said Paul Reddy, Superior Labs President.

Stu Upson, CEO of USA Pickleball, added: "As the fastest-growing sport in America, USA Pickleball is excited to partner with a high-quality supplement company like Superior Labs. We want our players, fans and pickleball community to have access to the best products available on the market, and look forward to our partnership with Superior Labs."

Superior Lab's new campaign featuring messaging like "I will never surrender" and "I will age fiercely" will be prominently displayed at USA Pickleball events, on social media and in digital marketing.

About Superior Labs

Superior Labs is the authority on nutrition and healthy aging. With over 50 supplement products designed to address common age-related issues, Superior Labs helps athletes of all ages to live fiercely, and never surrender. Superior Labs products are available at superiorlabs.com, and wherever leading supplement products are sold.

About USA Pickleball

The USA Pickleball Association (USA Pickleball) is the national governing body for the sport of pickleball in the U.S. and provides players with official rules, tournaments, rankings and promotional materials. The association is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation and governed by a board of directors and professional staff who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued growth and development of the sport.

