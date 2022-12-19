Superior Loan Servicing Partners with Matic to Offer P&C Insurance to Customers

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Loan Servicing, a leader in loan servicing solutions for the private lending industry, announced a partnership with Matic Insurance Services. Under the partnership, Matic's insurance marketplace of over 40 A-rated carriers will be integrated into Superior Loan Servicing's offerings.

Since its inception, Superior Loan Servicing has been committed to providing the best loan servicing experience to the private lending industry by integrating solutions and services that will provide value to their customers. Through the partnership, Matic will deploy various insurance products, from home, auto, and pet insurance, across Superior Loan Servicing's servicing portfolio, offering competitive rates and personalized coverage to their clients.

"We are excited to collaborate with Matic to provide innovative and customized solutions to our clients that will help them potentially save money, manage risk, and simplify the process of getting insurance," said Scott Hacker, Chief Operating Office for Superior Loan Servicing. "By leveraging Matic's proprietary matching technology and ability to insure in all 50 states, we hope to provide lasting value and accessibility to our customers and their borrowers that directly impact their bottom line."

"As servicing organizations look to provide additional value to their borrowers, we're seeing more companies offer complementary solutions for the entire homeownership journey — and Matic was built to integrate with the loan servicing lifecycle," said Ben Madick, CEO and co-founder of Matic. "We're thrilled that Superior Loan Servicing chose Matic to provide digital-first insurance solutions that help borrowers find lower rates or better coverage from our nationwide network of carriers."

All Superior Loan Servicing clients will be eligible for home and auto insurance through Matic's platform.

About Superior Loan Servicing:

Since 2009, Superior Loan Servicing has been on a mission to provide the best loan servicing experience in the private lending industry. Today, Superior Loan Servicing works with over 3,000 private lenders, brokers, hedge funds, and institutions, and manages over $3 billion in private loans, by integrating operational excellence and innovative technological solutions that simplify the loan servicing process.

For more information, please visit: https://www.superiorloanservicing.com

About Matic

Since 2014, Matic has changed the landscape of the insurtech industry by integrating insurance within the home and auto ownership experience. Today, Matic's digital insurance marketplace has over 40 A-rated home and auto carriers, as well as distribution partners in industries ranging from mortgage origination and servicing to banking, real estate, personal finance, and much more. With a single-minded focus on advocating for policyholders, Matic has created an effortless and transparent comparison-shopping process, saving customers days of work and over 30% in premiums each year.

For more information, visit: https://matic.com

