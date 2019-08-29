Superior Notary Services Donates Backpacks for Furthering Education

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Superior Notary Services teamed up with Merit Baptist Church in an effort to provide school supplies to families in the Merit, Texas area. These supplies were donated between two schools and then distributed to families that needed them for the upcoming 2019 school year.

Superior donated a total of 50 backpacks between Bland Elementary and Bland Middle School. Their donation partner, Merit Baptist Church , donated spiral notebooks, pencils and notebook paper to help fill these backpacks for delivery.

Clay Mason, President and CEO of Superior Notary Services, shared his feelings about why his organization decided to donate: "Education is important at every level, and the team here loves to give back however we can. There's nothing closer to what we do than education, and these kids are the future. This is just a small way we can help."

Pastor Tim Cline echoed these thoughts, and added a heartfelt "thank you" to Clay's sentiments: "Backpacks, supplies, and the heart behind them all make a difference to these children, and we're thankful for every donation."

The donated materials will help ensure that these students get started on the right foot for the school year. With access to the tools they need for homework, studying, and growth, Superior hopes to help fuel the next generation of notaries and public professionals in America.

About Superior Notary Services

Superior Notary Services sets the standard by offering mobile notaries that travel to the location and time of our clients' choosing, including after-hours and weekend appointments. With no minimum orders, Superior Notary lives up to our name by ensuring you always get the signing services you need.

For more information, please visit the website at www.superiornotaryservices.com . You can also contact Clay Mason at info@superiornotaryservices.com , or call (877) 507-4600.

