Superior Notary Services Moves Main Office to Provide Better Services

ST PAUL, Texas, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Notary Services, an innovative mobile notary service provider, is moving offices to make way for an upgrade to their services and their success.

Billed as an expansion intended to grow the ranks of their traveling notaries and develop an even more extensive range of notarization services across the United States, Superior Notary Services has big plans for their new 3551 square foot space. The new address is 1055 W. Audie Murphy Parkway, Suite 101 Farmersville, TX. 75442.

This is a pioneering move for the company, which revolutionized the notarization industry with its mobile signing service; their website helps you find notaries near your location . Once the operations team at Superior Notary Services takes over their new location, the company plans to maintain its after-hours and weekend appointments with no minimum orders for corporate clients. Office hours will remain the same — 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM CST.

The growth of Superior Notary Services comes thanks to its increased affiliate network, which already covers every major city in the United States. Superior Notary Services' successful business model has allowed the company to grow at a rapid rate, and its new home will be the perfect headquarters from which to continue its tight notary verification and certification process. Superior Notary Services sees its mobile model as a crucial part of the U.S.'s entrepreneurial future, encouraging digital and location-independent businesses to grow on their own terms.

To help ensure continuity of service while the main operations hub moves into its new offices, Superior Notary Services will dispatch its mobile notary agents on an on-call basis. Its 24-7 service will remain intact, serving citizens as well as clients in the real estate, legal, and financial professions. Crucial services such as subpoena signing, loan signing, and auto notary services will remain accessible for both new and returning clients.

Through the years, Superior Notary Services development and expansion has been a steady and strategic progression of services. Besides documents like affidavits, which call for a Notary Public signature, notaries in the SNS network provide signing services for mortgage closing documents, wills, medical directives, real estate documents, and even supporting documents for disability claims.

