Superior Quality Coatings' GreenOx Renew Selected for Safer Choice List

NOKONIS, Fla., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Quality Coatings is proud to announce that its GreenOx Renew has been selected for the Safer Choice list, a prestigious designation from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This is a significant achievement for Superior Quality Coatings, which has always been committed to producing high-quality and environmentally friendly coatings.

The Safer Choice program was created by the EPA to help consumers and businesses make informed decisions about the products they use. The program evaluates products based on their impact on human health and the environment. Products that meet the program's rigorous criteria are awarded the Safer Choice label, which helps consumers identify products that are safer for their families and the environment.

GreenOx Renew is a hydrogen peroxide-based cleaner that is designed to provide superior performance in a range of applications, including metal roofs, concrete and paver driveways, sidewalks, and pool decks, tanks, wood and vinyl fences, and other industrial equipment. The coatings are formulated with high-quality, eco-friendly ingredients that meet the EPA's strict criteria for safety and environmental responsibility. The products are made with renewable raw materials, and contain no hazardous air pollutants or volatile organic compounds (VOCs). GreenOx Renew is also low odor and easy to apply, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of applications.

Superior Quality Coatings understands that customers have diverse needs when it comes to industrial cleaners. That's why they offer the GreenOx Renew line in multiple sizes, providing flexibility for businesses of all sizes. These sizes include a five-gallon container, a 275-gallon tote, a one-gallon can, and a 55-gallon drum. This versatility makes it easy for customers to find the right size for their specific needs, whether it is a big project that requires a large quantity or a minor touch-up that only needs a small amount.

Superior Quality Coatings remains committed to sustainability and environmental responsibility. The company's commitment to reducing its environmental impact is reflected in its manufacturing processes, which use renewable energy and minimize waste. By developing products like GreenOx Renew, Superior Quality Coatings is leading the way in the development of environmentally friendly coatings that meet the highest standards of safety and performance.

GreenOx Renew is available for purchase through Superior Quality Coatings' network of distributors and authorized dealers. For more information on the Safer Choice program and GreenOx Renew, please visit https://www.epa.gov/saferchoice/products#search=greenox .

Superior Quality Coatings is a leading manufacturer of environmentally friendly cleaning and coating products for a variety of industries. With a commitment to excellence and sustainability, Superior Quality Coatings is dedicated to providing high-quality products that are safe for people and the planet. Founded in 2015 by scientist and inventor Ron Jones, the company has a long-standing reputation for innovation and customer service. With a range of products, including GreenOx Renew, Superior Quality Coatings is a trusted go-to brand for those seeking safe and effective cleaning and coating solutions. Find out more at https://www.superiorqualitycoatings.com/ .

