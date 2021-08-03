Superior Robotic Surgery Profitability vs. Laparoscopy Reported in New CAVA Robotics' Journal Publication

AMHERST, Mass., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotic surgery can be more profitable than laparoscopy, according to a new peer review journal study co-authored by CAVA Robotics CEO Josh Feldstein and Dr. Ali Ghomi, Chairman, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Sisters of Charity Hospital, Buffalo, NY.

Published in the June issue of the Journal of Robotic Surgery, the paper provides peer-review confirmation that best practice, higher-volume robotic surgeons generate high profitability in benign robotic hysterectomy cases vs. identical laparoscopic cases.

"This publication is a testament to the work of Dr. Ghomi and the Catholic Health System surgical team of 47 Gyn surgeons who performed 985 cases (856 robotic, 129 laparoscopic) between January 2018 through December 2019," said CAVA CEO Josh Feldstein.

CAVA Robotics International was engaged by Catholic Health to incorporate 21 dimensions of robotic program best practices into their robotic program. Driven by CAVA's proprietary CAVAlytics® data analytics platform and learning management system, the collaboration between CAVA and Dr. Ghomi's team achieved superior, cost-effective surgical performance, excellent clinical quality and higher profitability among their higher-volume robotic surgeons than comparative benign laparoscopic cases.

"Despite the rapid incorporation of robotic hysterectomy into clinical practice, prospective head-to-head evidence comparing robotic hysterectomy to traditional laparoscopy has been sparse," said Dr. Herb Coussons, CAVA's medical director. "This assessment establishes the important difference between a robotic program that achieves impressive economic and clinical results vs. one that is struggling fiscally and operationally," Coussons said. "These results are reproducible with the application of CAVA best practices."

"Our goal is to help surgeons and hospital administration realize the pathway to best practice robotic program performance," said Feldstein. "It is indeed possible for robotic surgery to equal, and even exceed, laparoscopy in a good number of case types, such as benign hysterectomy."

"With robotics procedures, we see significantly improved patient satisfaction," said Dr. Coussons. "When robotic surgery programs are more cost-effective, we see the application of best practices leading to decreased surgical case times and costs as well as improved efficiency metrics that can exceed laparoscopy."

However, despite nearly 20 years of clinical experience, the majority of hospitals still believe that robotic surgery takes too long and cost too much compared to laparoscopic procedures. "Based on a foundation of CAVA best practices, this study by Dr. Ghomi and his team provides important corroboration to hospitals around the world that robotic program optimization leads to improvement in both quality and profitability," said Feldstein.

To the authors' knowledge, the study, entitled "Robotic hysterectomy compared with laparoscopic hysterectomy: Is it still more costly to perform?" is the first economic analysis that focuses on the per-minute profitability of robotic hysterectomy within a healthcare system.

About CAVA Robotics International

Since 2011, CAVA Robotics International is the leader in robotic program optimization, helping hospitals capture large robotic program cost savings while rapidly building a robotic program's net margin, clinical quality, efficiency and growth. CAVA client hospitals create strong robotic surgery programs with outstanding patient outcomes and excellent financial performance. For more information, please visit cava-robotics.com .

