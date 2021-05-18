Superior Sensor Technology Expands Headquarters

LOS GATOS, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Sensor Technology today announced it has relocated its corporate office to Los Gatos, California, to accommodate its rapidly growing business. Superior Sensor Technology develops advanced differential pressure sensors for HVAC, industrial and medical equipment. The company is receiving wide acceptance for its sensor technology and needs significantly more space to accommodate new employees, broaden research and development activities, enhance customer service and increase product production capabilities.

"With the introduction of two new product families over the past few months, we are witnessing increased demand for our products and need to expand our headquarters to support our growth," said Jim Finch, CEO and co-founder, Superior Sensor Technology. "Our new corporate office doubles our building footprint, providing us more space to support growing worldwide customer demand and increased product shipments for our advanced differential pressure sensors."

Superior Sensor Technology's new office location is at 103 Cooper Ct, Los Gatos, CA 95032.

Superior Sensor Technology was established with the objective to revolutionize the high-performance, cost-driven pressure sensor market by developing integrative, highly intelligent solutions for industrial, HVAC and medical applications. The company's technology is based on a breakthrough system-in-a-sensor, proprietary architecture called NimbleSense™, which significantly improves overall sensor performance while adding exclusive application-specific system features. Superior Sensor Technology was founded in 2016 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

Website: SuperiorSensors.com

Public Relations Contact:

Catherine Batchelor

[email protected]

208-634-9472

