Superior Sensor Technology Offers New Multi-Range Pressure Sensor for HVAC Systems

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Sensor Technology today announced the HV160 pressure sensor for industrial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment that offers manufacturers a single solution that can support up to eight different pressure ranges in one sensor. The sensor is based on the company's advanced Multi-Range™ technology to achieve the industry's broadest dynamic range while maintaining up to a 10x performance improvement over competing solutions. The HV160 eliminates the need to manage the inventory of eight different sensors, by allowing HVAC manufacturers to use one sensor to support pressure ranges from 625 Pa to 15K Pa while maintaining an industry-leading accuracy of <0.10% on each selected range.

The HV160 is pin compatible with Superior Sensor Technology's existing HV Series Sensor solutions, which enables current customers to easily incorporate the new sensor into existing designs. The sensor supports eight different pressure ranges from 625 to 15K Pa (2.5 to 60 inH 2 0) and maintains an accuracy of <0.10%, TEB of <0.30% FSS and long-term drift of <0.25% FSS. The HV Series Sensors are based on the NimbleSense architecture, an integrated platform combining advanced piezoresistive sensing elements, analog signal path, processing intelligence and proprietary integration techniques to create the industry's highest-performing sensor solutions.

"The advanced feature set in our HV-Sensor Series has been widely accepted by HVAC manufacturers," said Jim Finch, CEO and Co-Founder, Superior Sensor Technology. "The HV160 is in response to our customers requesting us to expand our range of product offerings to support their additional HVAC products. The flexibility of the NimbleSense architecture allows us to easily expand our product range to support additional pressure ranges while still maintaining the accuracy and performance our customers expect."

Factory calibrated and performance optimized to support up to eight distinct pressure ranges, the HV160 is ideally suited for a broad range of HVAC products including air filter monitoring systems, handheld test systems, variable airflow volume boxes (VAV) and positive pressure modules. Manufacturers can use one HV160 to quickly introduce new products with different pressure characteristics. This capability minimizes inventory costs and also speeds up product development by enabling manufacturers to design multiple products with a single architecture.

The HV160 is available in production volumes and can be purchased through Digi-Key Electronics and Mouser Electronics. Unit pricing is based on shipment quantities.

Superior Sensor Technology was established with the objective to revolutionize the high-performance, cost-driven pressure sensor market by developing integrative, high-performance, cost-efficient solutions for industrial, HVAC and medical applications. The company's technology is based on a proprietary architecture called NimbleSense™, which significantly improves overall sensor performance while adding exclusive application-specific system features. Superior Sensor Technology was founded in 2016 and is based in Santa Clara, CA.

