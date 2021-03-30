Superior Sensor Technology's New HS Series Enables Rapid Development of Full Featured Differential Pressure Transmitters

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Sensor Technology today announced the HS Series , an advanced family of differential pressure transmitter (DPT) subsystems that offer engineers a flexible, accurate and easily configurable DPT design solution for HVAC and industrial air handling systems. The HS Series is a DPT subsystem which includes the already popular performance features of the HV Series with additional management of factory programmable DIP switches, push buttons and a self-calibrating analog output channel. Standard DPT features of pressure range selection, output voltages ranges, pressure modes, field zeroing, field full scale calibration and response time selection are all supported.

Superior Sensor Technology

For example, with the easy-to-use configuration application, up to 32 pressure ranges from 0.1 to 60 inH2O (25 to 15k Pa) can be factory assigned for a given DPT in various pressure units. In addition, no additional factory calibration is required after configuration. The HS Series' easy-to-use configuration software allows design engineers to fully define, develop and implement product features in minutes, while virtually eliminating manufacturing calibration and test.

"Our new HS Series offers customers for the first time a turnkey DPT platform that can be easily configured to support different, custom OEM specific product requirements," said Tim Shotter, CTO and Co-Founder, Superior Sensor Technology. "The integration, flexibility and accuracy achieved in our HS Series is a template for engineers to easily and quickly implement a full featured DPT that requires no calibration, is reconfigurable and virtually eliminates manufacturing changeovers. This is a solution set driven to simultaneously satisfy marketing, engineering, manufacturing and the bottom line."

The HS Series is built on the Company's NimbleSense™ architecture, a fully integrated, system-on-a-sensor that combines processing intelligence with signal path integration and proprietary algorithms to create modular building blocks that are easily selectable to support a wide array of features. The company is offering four DPT subsystems that support selectable pressure ranges from 0.1 to 60 inH 2 0 (25 to 15k Pa) while maintaining an industry leading accuracy within 0.05% of each selected range and a TEB of <0.10% FSS and long-term stability of <0.10%.

The HS Series is available in production quantities. The company is also offering a reference platform to simplify product development along with several evaluation kit options. Please contact [email protected] for more information or to order.

Superior Sensor Technology is revolutionizing the high performance, cost driven pressure sensor market by developing integrative, highly intelligent solutions for industrial, HVAC and medical applications. The company's technology is based on a breakthrough system-in-a-sensor, proprietary architecture, called NimbleSense™, which significantly improves overall sensor performance while adding exclusive application specific system features. Superior Sensor Technology was founded in 2016 and is based in Santa Clara, CA.

Website: SuperiorSensors.com

Public Relations Contact:

Catherine Batchelor

[email protected]

208-634-9472

Related Images

hs-series-differential-pressure.gif

HS Series Differential Pressure Transmitter Subsystem

SOURCE Superior Sensor Technology