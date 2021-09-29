Superior Sepsis Diagnostic Performance of SeptiCyte® RAPID Compared to Lactate and Procalcitonin Presented at IDWeek 2021

SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunexpress, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company focused on improving outcomes for suspected sepsis patients, today announced a presentation, titled "Comparison of lactate, procalcitonin and a gene signature assay alone or in combination to differentiate sepsis from non-infectious systemic inflammation in ICU patients" (ID#994), which details the superior performance of SeptiCyte® RAPID in differentiating sepsis from non-infectious inflammatory responses at the 2021 IDWeek Conference, taking place virtually from Sept. 29-Oct. 3, 2021.

SeptiCyte® RAPID host immune response assay uses peripheral blood gene expression biomarkers to provide a probability of sepsis in patients presenting with clinical signs of systemic inflammation. Here investigators evaluated the performance of SeptiCyte® RAPID using blood samples from patients admitted to the ICU that had at least 2 or more signs of systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS). SeptiCyte® RAPID test results, available within approximately one hour, are reported as a SeptiScore® value of 0 to 15 in three interpretation bands which represent an increase in the risk of sepsis.

The data presented demonstrate that SeptiCyte® RAPID provided significant discrimination between infection negative systemic inflammation (INSI) and sepsis over any combination of lactate or procalcitonin. While procalcitonin, alone or with lactate, provided some informative diagnostic information, the differentiation was much less robust than SeptiCyte® RAPID.

"We are again encouraged by the positive data demonstrating efficacy of SeptiCyte® RAPID compared to other clinical diagnostic tests. With hospitals continuing to be inundated with patients suffering from COVID-19, it is more important now than ever to ensure ICU patients receive accurate diagnoses to improve successful outcomes," said Rolland D. Carlson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immunexpress. "As we continue to generate SeptiCyte® RAPID performance data, Immunexpress is one step closer to innovating the arsenal of diagnostic tools physicians have to ensure more efficacious differentiation between sepsis and non-infectious inflammatory variants for patients."

Roy Davis, M.D., Ph.D., MHA, Chief Medical Officer of Immunexpress, added, "These comparative data exemplify the importance of choosing the right diagnostic tools, especially in settings of intensive care where quick action is needed. Any delay in diagnosis can lead to higher risk of mortality in patients, especially those with sepsis. SeptiCyte® RAPID continues to be shown to be more efficient and effective than traditional methods, underscoring that with more accurate and faster diagnosis, there is a higher chance of ensuring patients with more severe conditions receive necessary care."

The virtual presentation can be accessed during the Conference by registered attendees, who can also live chat the authors of the study at the Immunexpress virtual exhibit. A poster of the study is also accessible through the Academy section of the company's product website at www.septicyte.com.

About Immunexpress

Immunexpress is a molecular diagnostic company, based out of Seattle, committed to improving outcomes for patients suspected of sepsis. Immunexpress' SeptiCyte® technology can assess a patient's dysregulated immune response by quantifying and analyzing gene expression from whole blood, providing actionable results in about an hour to guide the physician in optimizing patient management decisions. SeptiCyte® RAPID is a lab test for sepsis that combines SeptiCyte® technology with the Biocartis' Idylla™ platform*, empowering clinicians to swiftly differentiate infection positive (sepsis) from infection negative systemic inflammation in patients suspected of sepsis, diagnosing bacterial sepsis, viral sepsis, or fungal infections. This powerful combination of technologies enhances certainty for early sepsis diagnosis, to improve clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs.

In March 2020, Immunexpress received CE Marking of SeptiCyte® RAPID and announced a commercialization partnership with Biocartis in Europe.

For more information, visit http://www.immunexpress.com/ . Follow Immunexpress on Twitter and LinkedIn .

*Immunexpress is licensed to use the Idylla™ trademark from Biocartis NV.

