Superior T Offers GAINSWave® in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Jerry Lewis, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Superior T is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their office located at 6045 Alma Road Suite 305, McKinney, TX 75070.

Jerry W. Lewis, MD is a board-certified anesthesiologist with over 28 years of experience in the pain management field. During his 28 years of practice, he has developed protocols to help alleviate his patient's suffering along with providing a complete wellness care for men. He is committed to improving men's sexual quality of life and offering a broad range of customized treatment plans, including a non-invasive procedure to help with erectile dysfunction (ED) along with medication management, and testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) and human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG), for men suffering with low testosterone.

Dr. Lewis's primary goal is to help his male patients with diagnosing and managing their sexual health and wellness. He is an expert at diagnosing, managing, and treating patients through performing non-invasive procedures and counseling patients on their men's sexual health and wellness.

